Donna Kelce Was Married to Her Ex-Husband Ed for Over Two Decades "I don't hate him. We're friends to this day. We get along great," said Donna about Ed on her sons' 'New Heights' podcast By Brandon Charles Apr. 29 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Football’s most famous mom is seemingly in the news and on TV even when it’s the NFL offseason. With the release of her potential daughter-in-law's newest record and an appearance on The Today Show sharing Mother’s Day gift recommendations, Donna Kelce is somehow omnipresent.

Although we know way too much about one of her son’s dating life (Travis Kelce, obviously) and quite a bit about the other one (Jason Kelce), it has us wondering about Donna's married life.

Donna and Ed Kelce were married for nearly 25 years

Donna Blalock and Ed Kelce were married in the late 1970s. Their eldest son Jason was born in 1987 and youngest son Travis was born in 1989. Once both kids graduated from college, Donna and Ed threw in the towel. They stayed together for the kids.

The two spoke about the end of their marriage in the 2023 documentary Kelce. Ed said, “If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support.” Sharing that sentiment, Donna said, “Just trying to keep it all together when you’re being a parent. It’s tough.”

In the documentary, Travis also spoke about his parents’ marriage. “I knew my mom and dad’s situation was different than other parents. I would go have sleepovers at other houses and the other parents are staying in the room, and my parents didn’t stay in the same room.”

You can still see Donna and Ed, sometimes together, most weekends during the NFL season.

The good part about having two supportive parents of two professional NFL players is they could divide and conquer. If Donna was at Travis’s game, Ed was at Jason’s and vice-versa. On the rare week when only one son was playing, both parents would be at the game. The two are still friendly. They sat and cheered together for the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers at the most recent Super Bowl.

On an episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna spoke positively about her ex and their teamwork. "I don't hate him. We're friends to this day. We get along great. We were like a tag team with you two. We got to do all sorts of fun things. When one of you had to go out of town, the other person would help with the other child. It was perfect."

