Taylor Swift's New Album "The Life of a Showgirl" Does Not Have a Firm Release Date Taylor Swift's new album doesn't have a release date yet.

Although many were hoping for some news about a wedding, Taylor Swift instead revealed new details about her upcoming 12th album during an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. Taylor's 12th album will be called "The Life of a Showgirl," but of course, many of her most devoted fans weren't satisfied to just know the album's name.

Naturally, one of the first questions many people had was about when we might actually get to hear this new album. Here's what we know about the album's release date.

Source: Mega

What is the release date for "The Life of a Showgirl"?

"The Life of a Showgirl" doesn't have a firm release date, but Taylor's website suggests that the album will ship before Oct. 13, although it also emphasizes that that is not the official release date. For now, then, all we know is that the album is coming in the next few months, and we'll just have to be patient while we wait to learn exactly when the album might be on its way.

What else do we know about the album?

For now, we don't know much about "The Life of a Showgirl" beyond its title, although fans are already dissecting everything Taylor has ever done to look for hints about what might be on the album. One of the firmest clues seems to suggest that Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Taylor on part of the Eras Tour, might be featured on the album. We don't know in what context that feature might come, though.

Although we don't know hardly anything about the album, just the news that Taylor has new music coming is a big deal for many of her most devoted fans. Her last album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was released in April of 2024, so it will likely have been about 18 months since she last released new music. As has been the case for all of her recent albums, most people are expecting "The Life of a Showgirl" to perform quite well on the charts.

Taylor's about to do a f*cking podcast!



NEW EPISODE WEDS 7PM ET pic.twitter.com/CFpIjMNHF4 — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 12, 2025

Of course, fans of Taylor's will also be dissecting the new album for clues about everything from her life on the road to her relationship with Travis Kelce. For Taylor and her fans, part of the appeal has always been the way she is willing to disclose things about her life through her songwriting, even as she remains relatively quiet on social media and in other places.