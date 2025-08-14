Taylor Swift’s "The Life of a Showgirl" Easter Eggs Are Hiding in Plain Sight How many Easter eggs have you spotted in Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album? By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 14 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you thought Taylor Swift was going to ease into her next era quietly, you clearly haven’t met Taylor. Just over a year after dropping "The Tortured Poets Department" and months after wrapping up the global Eras Tour, the pop queen hit us with a glitter-drenched curveball: her twelfth studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is coming — and apparently, it’s been coming for a while.

And now? Fans are realizing Taylor Swift left "The Life of a Showgirl" Easter eggs scattered all over her last tour, her social media posts, and even her choice in lipstick. Keep reading as we take a closer look at some of the Easter eggs fans have already uncovered.

Many of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Easter eggs were dropped by Taylor Swift long before she teased her new album.

Announced in the most Swiftie way possible — first at 12:12 a.m. via her website, then confirmed during her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast — the orange-hued album lands on Oct. 3. Here’s the real kicker: Fans now believe Taylor has been planting clues about this album for months … maybe even years.

It wouldn’t be a Taylor era without a healthy dose of numerology, cryptic captions, and clues buried so deep they need their own excavation crew. Swifties will already tell you that 13 used to be the number in Taylor lore — but this time, it’s all about 12. It’s her 12th album. The tracklist features 12 songs. The announcement went live at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12. Coincidence? Please.

But wait — it gets even more layered. Twelve weeks before that surprise announcement, according to Vogue, Taylor posted a message to her site revealing she’d finally acquired her masters. Hidden in that message? A sentence that read “Thiiiiiiiiiiiis close” to new music … with exactly 12 i’s. That’s not even the spookiest part. Way back in October, she posted a video in front of a sign that read “A12” at Hard Rock Stadium. Swifties clocked it instantly as code for “Album 12.”

Then, there’s the New Heights teaser post — where the silhouette used to promote Taylor’s appearance came straight from her Variety interview on (you guessed it) Dec. 12, 2022. And that interview? Timed around the release of All Too Well: The Short Film, which dropped on Nov. 12. It’s a 12-ception situation, and the fans are here for it.

Orange everything: The clearest clue Taylor gave us, and we still missed it.

Color has always been its own language in Taylor’s world. “Midnights” was navy. “Lover” was pastel pink. “The Tortured Poets Department” lived in moody black-and-white. But this time? It’s all about orange.

Looking back, the signs were impossible to miss. Toward the end of the Eras Tour, Taylor started appearing in a rotation of orange outfits — some custom Versace. During the finale of “Karma,” that little orange door from the “Lover” house started flashing on screen … and on the final night, she literally walked through it. Yep, walked through the door to her new era, and we all just smiled and clapped.

It didn’t stop there. During the podcast teaser video, Taylor rocked a terracotta lipstick, sat in front of a bright orange T.S. plaque, and pulled the blurred-out vinyl album from a mint green briefcase with matching orange initials. The captions in the clip? Neon orange. She’s basically been setting things on fire in plain sight.

Even her older videos are getting the hindsight treatment. In “Midnights's” “Anti-Hero,” one version of Taylor wears a bedazzled orange-and-green bodysuit. And in “Reputation’s” “Look What You Made Me Do,” she’s literally dressed in orange, swinging from a trapeze in a birdcage.

So, what’s the takeaway from all of these Easter eggs?