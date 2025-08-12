Leak Shows Us What Taylor Swift's New Album Tracklist Could Be — Are You "...Ready for It?" Some of the song titles look like they're promising big feelings. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 12 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @meyechelgossips

There's nothing more exciting for a fan of a musical artist than learning they're dropping a new album. And if you're a Swiftie, that excitement is tenfold. Because Taylor Swift is just that cool, obviously. When news broke that the pop superstar was releasing a new album, the fandom became an anthill of speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

Speculation that was quickly put to rest after a supposed tracklist leaked from the album, spoiling the surprise. Reaction to the tracklist has been mixed, as has reaction to one of the superstars she supposedly brought on to the album in a collab. Here's what we know about the rumored tracklist, the celebrity she may have collaborated with, and why the Swiftie world is losing its collective mind over all of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's new album tracklist is reportedly leaked on social media.

On a podcast interview with New Height Show, Taylor revealed the big news on Aug. 11, 2025. She unveiled the blurred-out album cover and explained that the album was called "The Life of a Showgirl." And there's even better news: The pre-order is already available on TaylorSwift.com.

On social media, a tracklist almost immediately leaked that looks convincingly like exactly what one would expect of the new album. Songs included in the tracklist include: "The Fate of Ophelia"

"Elizabeth Taylor"

"Opalite"

"Father Figure"

"Oldest Daughter"

"Ruin the Friendship"

"Actually Romantic"

"Wi$h Li$t"

"Wood"

"Cancelled!"

"Honey"

"The Life of a Showgirl"

Article continues below advertisement

While none of these are confirmed officially, the art used on the supposed track list and the leaked cover art do look suspiciously like what you would expect on a new Taylor album. The fandom is buzzing with excitement.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor's new album seemingly features some heavyweight collabs.

Of course, that's not the only thing that has people talking. The names of the songs are unusually cryptic for Taylor, but given the fact that this album seems to have a "showgirl" theme and therefore borrows from the concept of having a public persona, it begins to make a little more sense.

Article continues below advertisement

But the other buzz is coming from the fact that one song features what appears to be a collaboration with a fellow major pop artist: Sabrina Carpenter. The appearance of Sabrina's name in conjunction with the song "The Life of a Showgirl" has people losing their minds even more.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

After all, the two have never officially collaborated before. At least, that we know. If this kind of major collaboration was in the works on the downlow, that's major news in Swiftie world. Taylor has done some big collabs in the past, but Sabrina and Taylor both seem to be in their girl power era, and fans are loving it.