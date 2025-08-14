Elizabeth Taylor’s Violet Eyes Are Trending Again, Thanks to Taylor Swift’s New Song Taylor Swift has left her fans asking a lot of questions about the late Elizabeth Taylor's famous violet eyes. By Trisha Faulkner Updated Aug. 14 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega and Wikimedia Commons

When Taylor Swift unveiled the tracklist for “The Life of a Showgirl” and fans spotted a song titled “Elizabeth Taylor,” it set off a wave of curiosity. Not just about what the song might be about, but about the woman herself. For many younger Swifties, this was their first time hearing the name outside of a lyric — and almost instantly, searches for Elizabeth Taylor’s violet eyes spiked.

And it’s not hard to see why. In 2025, people lived in a world where anyone can pick up colored contacts in nearly any shade imaginable. When Elizabeth was alive, however, there was no such thing as popping into a store and picking up a pair of violet lenses. Her eyes — if they truly were violet — were a natural phenomenon that helped cement her as one of Hollywood’s most captivating stars.

Elizabeth Taylor’s violet eyes were part of her legend — and part of the mystery.

According to Biography.com, Elizabeth was discovered in the 1940s as a child star, but it wasn’t just her talent that drew attention. It was her look — the striking bone structure, dark hair, and those famous eyes. In certain lights, they appeared to be a deep, vibrant purple. For decades, fans debated whether this was the result of lighting tricks, rare genetics, or simply the romantic imagination of a starstruck public.

Even the fact-checking site Snopes has weighed in on the topic — and surprisingly, they didn’t settle it. While noting that photographs and eyewitness accounts support the idea that Elizabeth’s eyes could appear violet under certain conditions, Snopes ultimately concluded there’s no clear, definitive proof of their color.

In an era before Photoshop and Instagram filters, the possibility that someone could be born with eyes that unusual was intoxicating. Whether they were truly violet or an unusually intense shade of blue, Elizabeth’s eyes became a core part of her identity and Hollywood brand.

Why does Taylor Swift keep coming back to Elizabeth in her music?

This isn’t the first time Taylor has drawn inspiration from the Hollywood icon. In her 2017 song, per Buzzfeed, “… Ready For It?” from “Reputation,” she sings, “He can be my jailor / Burton to this Taylor” — a nod to Elizabeth’s famously tumultuous romance with actor Richard Burton. And Swifties are already speculating that the upcoming “Elizabeth Taylor” song could explore more of the actress’s career, glamour, and unapologetic approach to love and life.

It’s not hard to see the parallels. Elizabeth’s personal life — eight marriages, two to Burton — was as scrutinized as her award-winning acting career. Taylor, too, has spent years navigating the media’s fixation on her relationships, often reclaiming that narrative in her songwriting. Choosing to dedicate a full song to Elizabeth feels like an intentional alignment with a woman who embodied resilience, reinvention, and spectacle — all fitting for “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Taylor is creating a pop culture bridge for the various generations of her fan base.

For older generations, Elizabeth’s name instantly conjures images of Cleopatra, diamonds, and the height of mid-20th-century Hollywood glamour. For younger fans, this new song might be their first introduction — and that’s where the fascination with her eyes comes in. They’re a perfect symbol: beautiful, rare, and forever debated.