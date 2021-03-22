Where Are Elizabeth Taylor's Kids Now? Some Were in Show Business

Elizabeth and Michael Wilding's other son, Christopher Wilding, has done some film editing on a handful of projects. And when it comes to his mother, he is intent on honoring her in any way he can. He's retired now, but Christopher told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that he's honored to have one of his mother's Oscars on display in his home.

"I'm thrilled to have the Oscar," he said at the time. "She was so beautiful, some people tended to overlook her great acting chops."