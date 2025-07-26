Matty Healy's Mom Has Some Choice Words for Taylor Swift — Now This Is Some Bad Blood "Not being her mother-in-law is a role I'm glad I lost." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 26 2025, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Matty Healy and Taylor Swift didn't date for very long, whatever happened was enough to get under the skin of The 1975 frontman's mom. The former couple first met back in 2014 but their love story began in May 2023, a month after Taylor and Joe Alwyn split. In the almost nine years between meeting and dating, Taylor and Matty did a sort of flirty dance around the idea of taking the relationship plunge. That's a lot of tension.

Sadly the almost decade of "will they, won't they" wasn't enough to sustain a pairing, as the couple parted ways a mere month after they got together. A source told People it was always casual for Taylor, who was just having fun. Maybe that's what made Matty's mom mad enough to comment about her son's ex two years later. What did she say? It's not a compliment!

Source: Mega

Matty Healy's mom does not like Taylor Swift.

In July 2025, the only thing hotter than the sticky weather in New York City was Matty Healy's mom's appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked the multi-hyphenated Denise Welchabout her son's brief dalliance with the "Shake It Off" singer, she did not hold back.

To be fair, Andy was specifically asking about Taylor's album "The Tortured Poets Department", which frequently references Matty throughout, and not in a favorable light. "Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode," said Denise, "but not being her mother-in-law is a role I'm glad I lost."

Obviously that response was met with collective gasps from the audience. We all know what happens when you cross Taylor Swift. The Swifties are merciless, and sometimes racist, in their efforts. Denise immediately provided more context. She has nothing against Taylor but said "it was tricky." It's unclear if she meant their actual relationship or the complications that come with dating someone as super famous as Taylor.

Matty Healy has moved on.

Denise did say something rather interesting that deserves a longer examination. She said that while Matty was not allowed to say anything, presumably due to some sort of NDA, Taylor got a whole album out of their relationship. If that is indeed how it works, that's not very fair at all.

Mama Healy was quick to shift gears over to Matty's current relationship. He is engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel, whom he proposed to after a whirlwind romance. Although the engagement came quick, the actual wedding is taking its time. Gabbriette spoke with People in July 2025 at the Los Angeles premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer. She revealed that the couple is taking their time.