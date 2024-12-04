Home > Entertainment > Music In a Heated Online Exchange, Matty Healy Threatened to Slap Azealia Banks — Details "I’ll f--king slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 4 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Things got pretty heated between British singer Matty Healy and rapper Azealia Banks on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 2, 2023, and the drama carried on into the following days. In a now-deleted post, Matty seemingly threatened to "slap" Azealia after she took a jab at his fiancé, Gabbriette Bechtel's looks.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Before Matty's angry response, there was some serious back-and-forth between the two. Here's the gist of their conversation.

Here's why Matty Healy threated to slap Azealia Banks, and then deleted the comment.



The drama between Matty and Azealia all started when the rapper posted an old clip of Charli XCX, who is also Matty's friend, on X. She captioned it, "Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them WeHo gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh."

Criticizing a woman's looks is a big no-no, and it was clear Matty wasn't about to let Azealia take a jab at his friend without stepping in to defend her.

Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh. https://t.co/JeI5qSw33i — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 3, 2024

Matty replied from what appears to be his official X account, Truman Black (@Gooodmorningguys), which is also followed by Charli. He wrote, "Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive, and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro."

Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro https://t.co/xKe9b71UV1 — Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 3, 2024

In another post, which has since been deleted, Matty really let loose, even bringing up his fiancé to warn anyone thinking about going after her. He wrote, "And on that point, if I see one little s--t bag Twitter barista say ONE thing about my Gabi, EVER, I will use my mental illness to full effect and I will dox and f--k you up I’m so over pretending to have different standards online cos it’s ’not real’. Well, a f--kin slap is."

And that was just enough motivation for Azealia to fire back, of course, with a dig at Gabbriette. On Dec. 3, Azealia returned to X, this time going in (and hard) on Gabbriette, writing, "The b---h look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao." It was a harsh move, to say the least — not only attacking Matty’s fiancé’s appearance but also throwing in a low blow, suggesting they "share needles." And that brings us to Matty's now-infamous "slap post."

The bitch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao. https://t.co/XpiAAaUT0Q — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024

Matty Healy realized after saying he'd "slap" Azealia that it was "insane" comment.

Shortly after Azealia referred to Matty's fiancé as Frankenstein, Matty fired back in a now-deleted post, writing, "I know you think your life is some episode of the library is open but I am not the one." He added, "Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I’ll f--king slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b---h calls a wig has ever flown."

After a little more back-and-forth, Matty wrote on Dec. 3, "Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl. That’s insane. I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs. It’s really hurtful. Gets me well defensive."

Is Matty Healy In Los Angeles or London? I need to choose territory because I've had enough of niggas thinking my opinion is open season for them to threaten me. He's going to pay got every last word of it because enough is enough — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024