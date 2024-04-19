Home > Entertainment > Music > Matty Healy Matty Healy Has More Than 20 Tattoos, Each With a Different Meaning and Backstory Some people love Matty Healy. Others hate him. But The 1975 frontman isn’t just a controversial guy — he’s a tattooed guy. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 19 2024, Published 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The songs and sounds of The 1975 are often the least talked about aspect of the alternative indie band.

Frontman Matty Healy is an expert in drawing controversy and attention to the band, from his dating history (which includes megastar Taylor Swift) to his decision to drink onstage during the latest tour. But some of the biggest question marks about Matty are his tattoos and their meanings.

Matty has at least 20 tattoos, which means he’s gone under the needle many times. Luckily, the musician has some dedicated fans who’ve done the work to figure out what each of his tattoos means, so we’re here to explain all of them. Twitter user @102SWIFT led the way to understanding a bit more about the enigmatic singer-songwriter.

"True Love Annie" tattoo

true love annie // this tattoo is dedicated to mattys grandmother and he has stated that this is his favourite tattoo 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MCDqligTer — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

One of Matty's biggest tattoos in the center of his chest says "true love Annie" and honors his late grandmother. He spoke about it with Shazam Top 20 in 2015: "My favorite tattoos are the ones for my nana on my chest ... My nana hated all my tattoos. She made me promise I would never get a tattoo of her when she died and about 16 hours after she died I got a tattoo of her on my chest."

"We Are Kings" tattoo

we are kings // related to the lyrics of his song Wolves under Drive Like I Do pic.twitter.com/bfCZvlnICK — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Before The 1975 chose their band name, they were called Drive Like I Do. Their song "Wolves" incorporated the lyrics "We are kings," which is about how they're not afraid to start a war to get to the top.

Deer tattoo

deer // (robbers mv 😔) deers symbolise motherly love and connection with nature 🫶 possibly this tattoo is dedicated to his parents pic.twitter.com/DvSHtQwP9T — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

While Alexa here guesses that the deer tattoo could be dedicated to Matty's parents, deer are also a symbol of "spiritual authority," according to Faena. Matty is atheist, but he likely has a spiritual side to him as well, and because the deer's antlers fall off and regenerate, this could be a symbol of Matty's "rebirth" after his struggles with addiction.

Allerton tattoo

allerton // this tattoo is a reference to mattys favourite book ‘Queer’ by William S. Burroughs pic.twitter.com/GyKwWqyZ6Q — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty added in 2015 that Allerton in a heart is his other favorite tattoo. It's a reference to his favorite book, Queer by William S. Burroughs, who is one of Matty's heroes.

"Weak messages create bad situations" tattoo

wmcbs // i feel like this tattoo really shows who matty is and what he believes 😌 (even if others disagree) also dedicated/based off a David Shrigley cartoon pic.twitter.com/FMX1RZ23d5 — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

This tattoo is based on David Shrigley's book Weak Messages Create Bad Situations: A Manifesto. "Lots of individuals in society today are feeble-minded. They don’t know what the HELL is going on," David wrote on his website. "Unfortunately many of these people are responsible for running THE COUNTRY. They don’t know the difference between a PRECIOUS JEWEL and a piece of animal turd. Their ideas are MEANINGLESS, illustrated using RUBBISH imagery (often made by a computer). The stupid words they write are always in BAD FONTS."

Anchor tattoo

anchor ⚓️ // this tattoo usually alludes to being held down and grounded however matty hasnt ever spoken of this tattoo so we dont know what it means to him pic.twitter.com/dFkuHV4FXA — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Anchors typically represent grounding or stability, or just a love for the nautical sides of life. We're not sure what it means exactly for Matty but it could be anything.

"DAD" tattoo

DAD // (future dilf incoming wbk 😍) jk kidding we love you tim healy pic.twitter.com/yo6vIv6rXp — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty isn't a dad himself, so this is clearly honoring his own father, Tim Healy.

"Newcastle United" tattoo

Newcastle United // guess he really likes football 🤷‍♀️ (ive never seen this man ever mention it 💀) pic.twitter.com/Y2Rts12dkU — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty is famously a Newcastle United fan, supporting English football (i.e., soccer), so this tattoo signifies his love for the football club, despite being born in London and raised in Cheshire, near Manchester. He did spend many early years on a farm in Hedley on the Hill, which is close to Newcastle upon Tyne.

Mortal Kombat tattoo

mortal kombat // anyways… gamer nerd pic.twitter.com/kWpSxPBSR3 — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty has a tattoo of a dragon in a circle, which is the symbol for Mortal Kombat. Yes, Matty is a gamer, and he's so dedicated to gaming that he even got a tattoo to signify it.

2023 cross tattoo

✝️ // matty’s most recent tattoo is from Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s album F#A#♾️ pic.twitter.com/KGP6GFOezR — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty's not religious, so this tattoo of a cross is a reference to the album F♯ A♯ ∞, by the rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

1975 tattoo

the 1975 // “when they were deciding the name of the band someone told matty he couldn’t name the band a number so he tattooed it on his arm so they had to” 😌 pic.twitter.com/LiqQuvpgnm — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

This one should be obvious, but Matty actually got it when critics said a band name can't be a number so they would be forced to name themselves a number. Clearly it paid off.

"Love" tattoo

love // 🥰 really shows what a kind-hearted person he is 🫶 ily matty pic.twitter.com/9V84N2bMyc — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

What does "love" mean? Well, that's a bigger societal question. But Matty loves love, and so do we.

"Timothy" and "Denise" tattoos

timothy & denise // it is very obvious that matty feels a really strong sense of love and devotion to his parents 😌 which is the basis of these tattoos pic.twitter.com/YLYqcUDIBP — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Who are Timothy and Denise? Matty's parents! Even if they don't support his tattoo addiction, at least he honored them with tattoos of their own (albeit on his feet).

Cross tattoo

cross // as we know matty has very publicly expressed that he is an atheist so obviously this symbol conflicts with that belief but we dont actually know why matty got this tattoo and perhaps it has an entirely different meaning to him 🫶 pic.twitter.com/wEYmS1FwV1 — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Even though Matty is an atheist, he has two crosses tattooed on his body. Both of Matty's parents were working actors and he was raised without religion, so the cross likely isn't a religious reference. It could have just been done by an artist Matty loves and respects who specializes in cross art.

The Box tattoo

the box // 😍 its so special that thousands of fans share a tattoo with the guys (me included 😌 pic.twitter.com/vk3llLUoTq — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

The Box from The 1975 is basically a representation of the band's logo and aesthetic. It's seen on several of the band's albums and is considered the trademark tattoo for The 1975 fans as well.

Rose tattoo

rose // little floral boy 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/X9K8A5zPMs — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty Healy and the band often adopt a floral aesthetic in their merch, so Matt's tattooed rose could simply be that. There's also a six-pointed star as part of the tattoo, which could tie to the Star of David. Matty isn't Jewish at all, but that also signifies a tribal state of mind, ties to a spiritual homeland, and rooting for the underdog (David vs. Goliath).

Girl tattoo

girl // matty has a portrait of a girl on his shin 🤷‍♀️ who is she matty??? pic.twitter.com/P3lnCWPXO3 — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty has a tattoo of a girl on his shin, which could mean something or nothing. In the same Shazam Top 20 interview, Matty revealed that when a tattoo shop opened down the street, he and his friends let the tattoo artists practice on their legs. From the looks of this tattoo, it does look like an older tattoo, so it could just be one of his meaningless leg tats.

"I'm a Man" tattoo

im a man // i think this was a very impulsive tattoo matty (so me) pic.twitter.com/AUU6y2H6YX — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty has a tattoo that simply says, "I'm a man." According to fans, he actually got the tattoo onstage during a concert in Newport, R.I., when a fan also got the classic box tattoo onstage.

Wabi Sabi tattoo

wabi sabi // “It’s a Japanese aesthetic paradigm about the impermanence of beauty.” - Matty pic.twitter.com/ED9llASfNT — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Of course Matty has a gum tattoo. These tend to wear away over time, but Matty told Fader, "It’s a Japanese aesthetic paradigm about the impermanence of beauty.” Considering his experience with karate and his black belt, it makes sense that he has strong ties to Japanese culture.

"I have killed him for you" poem tattoo

poem // "I have killed him for you and I have brought him to you as a reminder of our own inevitable slip into the great nothing" quote from Mature Themes by Andrew Durbin pic.twitter.com/g1zEcXmB7n — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

The poem on Matty's stomach is a quote from Andrew Durbin's Mature Themes, which is a hybrid text incorporating poetry, art criticism, and memoir. It's all about "disingenuity," which fits into Matty's efforts to be authentic and, at the same time, emit the image he desires. Plus, the form of the book matches The 1975's use of mixed-media.

"SK9" tattoo

SK9 // this tattoo is the postcode for Wilmslow the area where matty grew up and went to high school and where he met the guys 🫶 pic.twitter.com/5YRyUgOffb — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Unlike in the United States, United Kingdom postal codes incorporate letters and numbers. "SK9" signifies the postal code for Wimslow, which is where Matty grew up, went to high school, and met his bandmates.

Number on his wrist tattoo

number // matty has stated that this is his passport number💀because his tour manager is always carrying his passport (blurred for privacy obvi) pic.twitter.com/JWNEkFSfpk — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty has actually spoken about this tattoo and said that it's his passport number because he doesn't have his passport on him. Of course, putting the number on his wrist as a public figure isn't the most secure option, but at this point, he's probably too famous to get his identity stolen.

Louis ship tattoo

louis ship // this tattoo is dedicated to his brother louis 🫶 ship tattoos usually represent home and direction pic.twitter.com/echnfC4bYV — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023

Matty is really close to his brother, Louis, so this tattoo is in honor of him. While ships typically represent home and direction, there could be another meaning between the brothers that we're not aware of.

Unknown tattoo

i have no idea what this tattoo is im sorry i cannot find any more images 😭 pic.twitter.com/LbUTXdgHEe — alexa ⎕ MELB N2 (@1O2SWIFT) June 16, 2023