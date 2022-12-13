Matty Healy's Delightfully Chaotic Autotune Moments Have Taken Over TikTok
If you're anything like me, then one random day in late November/early December 2022, a man by the name of Matty Healy popped up on your TikTok FYP — and you haven't been quite the same since.
Matty is the lead singer of the alternative/indie band, The 1975. And up until videos from their 2022 tour started taking over my feed, he had somehow never been on my radar. Now I, along with thousands of other unsuspecting TikTok users, are utterly obsessed.
Much of this newfound hyper-fixation is connected to Matty's off-the-cuff autotune moments. Well, that, and his provocative dancing and kissing fans onstage.
Yeah, there's a lot to unpack here. So let's get to it.
Matty Healy's autotune moments are unhinged, and TikTok users can't get enough.
From shouting "F--- you!" to the crowd, to berating security for not immediately helping a fan who needed medical attention ("Somebody go and sort them out. Stop standing there like a bunch of d---heads!") to informing people not to throw cigarettes at him ("Don't throw menthols on this stage. Don't like menthols."), to apologizing to fans for their "sh-- seats," Matty's autotune moments are both perplexing and hilarious.
They're also mostly uttered during the intro to The 1975's song, "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME." Here's a handy compilation of some of Matty's auto-tuned phrases that have been widely circulating on TikTok.
Fans have been so obsessed with his "don't like menthols" autotune moment that Matty has sprinkled it into subsequent shows — like this heavy-metal variation, for example.
TikTok users are also obsessing over Matty Healy thirst trap videos.
Whether it's considered a method performance or whether he's catering his show specifically to the female gaze (or both), Matty Healy knows exactly what he's doing. Exhibit A:
Of his suggestive motions, one TikTok user wrote, "The 1975 renaissance is out here reigniting my daddy issues. But then I see Matty Healy drunk on stage and just *know* I'd let him ruin me in another life."
"He gives me the ick and makes me feral at the same time, idk what's happening," another TikTok user said in response to his "Love It If We Made It" dance moves.
On top of his autotune antics and sensual gyrating, Matty has been kissing both fans and members of his band/crew during The 1975's song, "Robbers." This video of Matty locking lips with a male fan onstage (after getting consent) has drawn a ton of attention on TikTok in recent weeks.
During another concert, Matty pulled a female fan onstage to share a similar kiss (again, with consent) during "Robbers."
Although it seems that Matty has stopped kissing fans onstage (at least, for now), smooching members of his own band and crew is apparently still on the table. Like when he kissed a security guard and the crowd went wild.
Or when he pulled bandmate Ross Garfield in for a snog.
What's up with that photo of Matty Healy, Phoebe Bridgers, and Bo Burnham?
The kissing doesn't stop there! On Dec. 12, Matty posted a photo of himself kissing Phoebe Bridgers as Bo Burnham looks serene with his arms around them both. The 1975 frontman captioned the Instagram post with, "Gay Poets Society."
How tall is Matty Healy?
A quick look at The 1975 might leave you thinking Matty is shorter than average because he's smaller than all his bandmates by several inches. But in reality, his bandmates are all fairly tall. So how tall is Matty, exactly?
As Matty told The Fader, a common misconception is that he is much shorter than he actually is: "Everyone in the band is 6'4" and I'm 5'10", so everyone thinks that I'm 5'5". That's one of them."
So it looks like he's 5 feet, 10 inches tall — ish. (His story isn't always consistent.)
If you want to see for yourself how tall Matty is — or perhaps, witness an all-new autotune moment — The 1975 is finishing up the North American portion of its current tour and heading to Europe next.