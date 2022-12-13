Matty Healy's Delightfully Chaotic Autotune Moments Have Taken Over TikTok

If you're anything like me, then one random day in late November/early December 2022, a man by the name of Matty Healy popped up on your TikTok FYP — and you haven't been quite the same since.

Matty is the lead singer of the alternative/indie band, The 1975. And up until videos from their 2022 tour started taking over my feed, he had somehow never been on my radar. Now I, along with thousands of other unsuspecting TikTok users, are utterly obsessed.