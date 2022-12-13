The 1975's Matty Healy Is Coming Clean About His Struggles With Heroin Addiction

Even as fans and curious onlookers alike have followed Matty's antics on tour, many have also wondered about his struggle with sobriety, which he's been open about in the past.

In an interview with Zane Lowe that aired on Apple Music 1 in October 2022, he explained that his heroin use was one of the first real tests that the 1975 faced as a band. As he explained, it was his bandmates who helped him get sober.