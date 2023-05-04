Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Matty Healy's Relationship History: Who Has The 1975 Frontman Dated? Matty Healy's relationship history includes a number of famous singers and celebrities. Let's take a closer look at the women he's dated in the past. By Michelle Stein May 4 2023, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

We're willing to bet that no one had "Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating" on their 2023 Bingo cards — but alas, here we are. In May 2023, reports that the pop icon was romantically involved with The 1975 frontman started swirling. The rumors have not been confirmed as of writing. However, folks are naturally curious to learn more about Matty's relationship history. Let's take a closer look at the recent dating reports, along with the women Matty has dated in the past.

Matty Healy's relationship history: Are he Taylor Swift dating in 2023?

As far as Matty has publicly shared, he is currently single. However, speculation began in early May that Matty is dating Taylor Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn. “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right," a source close to Taylor reportedly told The U.S. Sun. "They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out."

According to the source there was no crossover between Matty and Joe; Taylor and Joe reportedly broke up in February. Both Swifties and fans of The 1975 were surprised by the reports, as Taylor is in the middle of her Eras tour and The 1975 is on the road for its At Their Very Best tour. Evidently, there has been "a lot of Face-Timing and texting," the anonymous source told The U.S. Sun.

The source added, “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Reportedly, Matty will be flying to Nashville to "support her on the next leg of her tour."

Matty Healy's relationship history includes FKA Twigs.

Matty's last known relationship was with English singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer, FKA Twigs. Although not much is publicly known about their romance, Matty and FKA went Instagram official in February 2020 when The 1975 lead singer posted a photo of them at the NME Awards. They reportedly dated for more than two years from late 2019 to June 2022. An insider reportedly told the Daily Mail of their breakup: "There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments. The whole thing is still very raw and naturally she is upset but she’s got her friends around her who are supporting her.”

Matty Healy dated Gabriella Brooks from 2015 to 2019.

From 2015 to 2019, Matty was romantically linked to model Gabriella Brooks. She reportedly decided to call it quits because she was tired of his partying lifestyle, according to The U.S. Sun. "Matty is great when he's on form but he isn't the easiest person to be with and leads a very unconventional life. There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year," a source told the publication. "He parties a lot at home when he's there and Gabby had just had enough. She doesn't want to lead her life like that."

Matty Healy reportedly dated Halsey briefly in 2015.

In 2015, Halsey was spotted at a The 1975 concert. She and Matty were rumored to have had a brief fling at the time, although neither of them have confirmed having a relationship. Fan theories suggest The 1975's songs, "A Change of Heart" and "The Sound" were written about Halsey — and Halsey's song "Colors" is reportedly about Matty. Interestingly, Halsey was spotted at a The 1975 concert during their At Their Very Best tour in late 2022.

Previously, Matty was romantically linked to Aliana Lohan and Gemma James.