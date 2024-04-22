Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Swifties Are Convinced Joe Alwyn Cheated With Alison Oliver — But Where's the Proof? "If anything the album implies she cheated, or at least pined after Matty," one Reddit user pointed out. By Sara Belcher Apr. 22 2024, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's been about a year since the news broke that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, called it off. Though Taylor has since moved on to date football star Travis Kelce, her fans refuse to forget about the man she wrote "King of My Heart" (and most of the "Lover" album) about.

In the weeks leading up to the release of Taylor's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," fans speculated that with songs like "So Long, London" the new project would dig into her relationship with Joe. It's also led to an increase in speculation that Joe may have cheated on Taylor with his Conversations With Friends co-star Alison Oliver. This theory has run rampant among the Swifties, and Alison's comments are still flooded with speculators.

Did Joe Alwyn cheat with Alison Oliver? The clues in Taylor Swift's content.

Most Swifties know that Taylor loves to leave Easter eggs like diary entries in her work. Taylor has written pretty extensively about cheating (see "illicit affairs" and "Getaway Car" if you need a refresher), but there's little evidence in any of her work that Joe actually cheated on her.

The rumors that Joe was unfaithful to Taylor began when a video from the Conversations With Friends set leaked and Joe allegedly called out Alison's real name instead of her character's name (Frances) during an intimate scene. It was further fueled by the claims that Joe threw Alison a party at Taylor's house while the singer was out of town. Beyond this and some uncanny parallels in Taylor's photography promoting various works, there isn't really much evidence that the actor cheated on Taylor.

In fact, most of the evidence suggests the contrary. While still with Taylor, Joe said during an interview that he wasn't into the illicit affairs of his on-screen character, a married man who entered a relationship with Alison's character. "People can do whatever they want that makes them happy," he said, per USA Today. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship." He said that open relationships "seem exhausting," suggesting he doesn't see the appeal of having more than one partner.

Swifties have been commenting on Alison's posts about "The Tortured Poets Department."

Despite "The Tortured Poets Department" (surprisingly) focusing on Taylor's 10-year situationship with The 1975's frontman Matty Healy, some Swifties haven't let go of the rumors. As a result, since the album's release, Alison's Instagram comments have been filled with Taylor's fans commenting about the album. Some are snarky and mean, while others are just leaving comments with gifs of Taylor or the white heart Taylor specifically dedicated to her 11th studio album.