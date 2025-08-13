The Gaudreau Brothers Were Tragically Killed the Night Before Their Sister's Wedding The Gaudreau brothers were really good people. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 13 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@mattygaudreau11

Two months after the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, USA Hockey honored the brothers in a moving post on their website. Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, had been playing hockey in some capacity or another since they were kids in New Jersey. At the time of his death, Johnny had been playing in the NHL for 11 years. Matthew had a five-year professional career in the AHL, ECHL, and Sweden, but had shifted his focus to coaching. They were both married with families of their own.

At 5-foot-9-inches, the Gaudrau brothers were not very big, especially when it came to playing hockey. This perceived disadvantage would only fuel their passion for the sport. Off the ice, Johnny and Matt were caring, kind, and always willing to help a friend in need. They built a strong hockey community in their hometown, which was rocked by their deaths in August 2024. What happened to the Gaudreau brothers? Here's what we know.

What happened to the Gaudreau brothers?

According to the Associated Press, on Aug. 29, 2024, Johnny and Matt were biking down a road in Oldmans Township, N.J., when a motorist struck the brothers from behind. The siblings were in town for their sister's wedding the following day, which was taking place in Philadelphia. The driver of the SUV that struck Johnny and Matt is 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, who told police he had "five or six Miller Lites," per People. It was later determined that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087.

Higgins was charged with two counts each of reckless vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter, along with evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident. His vehicle had stalled about a quarter mile from the crash scene, according to CBS News. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has refused a plea deal that would get him 35 years in prison. A trial date has not been scheduled. If convicted, Higgins faces up to 70 years in prison.

The widows of the Gaudreau brothers reflect on their late husbands a year after their deaths.

The widows of Johnny and Matt Gaudreau spoke with Good Morning America two weeks shy of the first anniversary of their deaths. Both women were pregnant when the brothers were killed. Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny's wife, said the last time she saw her husband, he kissed her and their two children goodbye. They were in the driveway of his parents' house.

Matt's wife, Madeline Gaudreau, was pregnant with their first child, a son named Tripp, who was born four months after Matt died. Madeline started writing letters to Matt, mostly about Tripp and how he's doing. "Lately it's been like, oh, you know, 'Tripp has two teeth now, but I know you know this.' Because it's hard for me to write and think that Matt isn't seeing this," she said.