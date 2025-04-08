Johnny Gaudreau Was a Dedicated Family Man Before He Passed Away Johnny Gaudreau died before the birth of his third child. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 8 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

When professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau died unexpectedly in August 2024, he left behind a wife and family. And, at the time, his wife was pregnant with another baby. But who are Johnny Gaudreau's children, and what did he say about fatherhood before his untimely death?

Before his death, Johnny played hockey professionally for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. At the time of his death, he had played one season with the Blue Jackets after he had made the controversial switch to the team that was lower in the ranks than the Flames. Outside of hockey, though, Johnny's personal life was flourishing, and he and his wife continued to expand their family.

How many children did Johnny Gaudreau have?

Johnny had two children with wife Meredith Gaudreau. She was also pregnant with a third baby. That baby was born in April 2025, seven months after Johnny's death. When Meredith welcomed the baby, she shared an announcement on Instagram, where she also mentioned Johnny.

"I had our third baby!" She wrote in a heartfelt post. "4/1/25. Another baby boy. Carter Michael Gaudreau — same middle name as his daddy. … He looks exactly like his daddy too. I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever. John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love you, Daddy, and miss you so much."

In August 2024, when Johnny died, Meredith shared a post that featured a family photo of Johnny, their two older kids, and herself. She wrote that "some days it felt too good to be true" when she and Johnny were together. They were married in 2021 and welcomed their first child together in 2022.

Johnny Gaudreau's death was unexpected.

Johnny and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were out cycling in New Jersey on the evening of Aug. 29, 2024, when they were both fatally struck by a car from behind. The man driving the car, Sean Higgins, was arrested. He was charged with aggravated manslaughter, among other crimes. According to NBC News, he argued that both Johnny and Matthew were also under the influence of alcohol while riding their bikes.

After their deaths, their family started the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation, which is dedicated to helping hockey families that face unexpected tragedies and others whose families are impacted by drunk drivers.

According to its website, "As family first men, John and Matty cared most of all about their young children. The JM Foundation is also eager to help other families that have suffered from devastating acts of drunk and reckless driving."