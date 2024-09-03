Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Johnny Gaudreau Left Behind a Wife, Two Children, and Countless Memories of Good Times "You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 3 2024, 6:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

In what was supposed to be a weekend filled with joy quickly turned tragic, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed by an alleged drunk driver on Aug. 29, 2024. The brothers were enjoying a bike ride through Oldsman Township, N.J., the night before their sister's wedding when 43-year-old Sean Higgins struck them while attempting to pass another vehicle. Higgins later told authorities he had consumed five or six beers that night, per CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Gaudreau had just signed a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022, and had recently welcomed a second child with his wife Meredith. Everything was looking up for him, both professionally and personally. Here's what we know about the professional hockey player's life off the ice.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Gaudreau's wife penned a moving post on Instagram.

Two days after the brothers died, Johnny's wife Meredith took to Instagram to post about her late husband. "Thank you for the best years of my life," she wrote. "Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours." Meredith went on to say how much she loved Johnny, and how perfect he was. For her, it was almost too good to be true. She finished by writing, "You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

According to People, the couple married in September 2021, in a ceremony that took place in Philadelphia. The outlet also reported that during his bachelor party, Johnny snuck out to be with Meredith. This memory was shared to Instagram Stories by Meredith's sister Lily Morris, and was re-shared by Meredith who wrote, "He did this three different times." She also wondered how she ever got so lucky.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Gaudreau shared two kids with his wife Meredith.

In another lovely Instagram post, Meredith wrote about Johnny as a father, calling him the best dad in the world. The couple shared two children, daughter Noa, 2, and son Johnny, 7 months. He was caring and loving and was the "best partner to go through parenthood with." Meredith revealed that Johnny was always there for them. He never missed a single appointment, was the best at putting the baby to sleep, and was the "apple of Noa's eye." She vowed to make Johnny proud.