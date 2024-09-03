Matthew Gaudreau Is Survived by Wife, Who Is Pregnant With Their First Child

On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed in a biking accident in their home state of New Jersey. Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the wake of this devastating loss, an outpouring of support for their families, including Matthew's wife, Madeline Gaudreau, has emerged on social media. Here's what you need to know about the couple.

Matthew Gaudreau is survived by his wife, Madeline.

Matthew and his wife, Madeline, were together for over 14 years and married for three before his tragic death. They began dating in February 2013 as teenagers, got engaged in July 2019, and were married in Elmer, N.J., in July 2021, a little over two years later.

On August 31, Madeline addressed her husband's death on Instagram, expressing that she has "never experienced a pain like this." "I have no words. I just miss you. I don't know my life without you," Madeline said. "I am so blessed you choose [sic] me to be your wife... to love me. You are the best thing about me. I know you are watching down in just as much pain as I am looking up. I will keep going for you and our son. I love you so much, Matthew."

Madeline shared another Instagram post on September 1, paying tribute to Matthew and his older brother, Johnny. "It was always Matty & John. I can't even put into words the bond these two had, and right now, I don't have the strength. They were each other's biggest cheerleaders," she wrote. "I find extreme comfort knowing they are together, as they always were. I know they are still messing with each other up there and will continue to look over their families."

She also posted a message for her sister-in-law Meredith, acknowledging their "extreme heartbreak and painful bond" following the deaths of their husbands and the fathers of their children. "We will carry each other through every season... as the boys would do for each other," she commented. "They blessed us with children... through them, we will always have a part of them Earthside with us forever."

Matthew Gaudreau's wife is pregnant with their first kid.

Madeline is currently pregnant with her and Matthew's first child, a son whose name will be Tripp. A baby registry in their names lists the due date as Dec. 31, 2024.

On June 22, 2024, Madeline announced the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "Baby Gaudreau Arriving in December." The post featured a black-and-white photo of the two holding hands, their backs to the camera, with a sonogram tucked in her back pocket.

An official GoFundMe page was established on Friday, August 30, to support Madeline and their baby boy. The page states, "We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that the Gaudreau family has experienced a tragic and unfathomable loss. On Aug. 29, 2024, a car accident took the lives of Matthew and his brother, John."