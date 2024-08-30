Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Died at Age 31 — His Cause of Death Revealed The Columbus Blue Jackets forward and his brother, Matthew, died on Aug. 29, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 30 2024, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Mega

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, also known as "Johnny Hockey," was pronounced dead at 31 on Aug. 29, 2024. Johnny's brother, Matthew, also died at age 29.

Johnny was a star forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio for two years before his death. As his fans mourn him, many want to know his cause of death.

Source: Instagram/@mattygaudreau11 (l-r): Matthew Gaudreau, Christian Carto, and Johnny Gaudreau

What was Johnny Gaudreau's cause of death?

On Thursday, ABC 6 was the first to confirm Johnny and Matthew had been killed after being hit by a car. However, at the time, they were unidentified. The brothers were riding their bicycles in Oldmans Township in New Jersey, close to their hometown in Salem County, NJ. According to The Columbus Dispatch, Johnny and Matthew were home because they were supposed to be groomsmen at their sister's wedding.

New Jersey Police suspect that the driver who struck Johnny and Matthew, Sean Higgins, was drunk. Higgins reportedly stayed on the scene after the accident but appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol when authorities arrived. Police took him to the Salem County Correctional Facility and charged him with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny, a husband and father of two, was beloved by his fans, especially in the Columbus community. Following the news of their deaths, Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) account to honor Johnny's legacy. "The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unthinkable tragedy," the team wrote. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

The post continued: "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, and their family and friends for the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew." Matthew was also a hockey player and played for the minor league Reading Royals in Pennsylvania. He leaves behind his wife, Madeline.

Fans also shared their heartbreak on social media. "Really really sad... Honestly was always rooting for Johnny hockey, got to see him play live twice. RIP, f--k drunk drivers man," one fan wrote on X before another added, "Wow. Waking up to the news of Johnny Gaudreau makes me sick. He was a ton of fun to watch play, and a thorn in my side as a Stars fan for many years. Johnny Hockey, rest in peace. There is never an excuse for driving intoxicated with all the ride share services available."