WWE Legendary Professional Wrestler Sid Vicious Dies at 63 — His Cause of Death Revealed Retired professional wrestler Sid Eudy, known in the ring as Sid Vicious, died on Aug. 26, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 26 2024, 3:50 p.m. ET

While 2024 has been a strong year for professional wrestling with notable debuts and standout matches, it has also witnessed its share of tragedies. On Aug. 26, 2024, retired pro wrestler Sid Eudy, known in the ring as Sid Vicious, passed away. He was 63 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about wrestler Sid Vicious's cause of death.

What was wrestler Sid Vicious's cause of death?

On Aug. 26, 2024, Sid's youngest son, Gunnar Eudy, took to Facebook to announce his father's death. Gunnar revealed that Sid had died after a long battle with cancer.

"I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years," Gunnar shared on social media. "He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss."

Born on Dec. 16, 1960, Sid rose to prominence through his stints with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, but now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he performed under the ring names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid.

The legendary wrestler was a six-time world champion, capturing the WWF Championship twice, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship twice. In addition to his world title reigns, he held the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship once, among other titles.

Sid also headlined many pay-per-views for both WWF and WCW, including WrestleMania VIII and WrestleMania XIII in 1992 and 1997, respectively, as well as Starrcade in 2000. The former Skyscrapers member made his final WWE television appearance on the Raw 1000 special on July 23, 2012. He wrestled his last match on Aug. 5, 2017, defeating Paul Rosenberg at the GNW 10th Anniversary Supershow event.

Sid Eudy is survived by many beloved family members.