Hulk Hogan Has Broken Bones ... and Hearts! His Two Divorces, Explained

Even if you’ve never watched a wrestling match a day in your life, you’ve likely heard of Hulk Hogan. With a career spanning five decades, Hulk began wrestling in 1977. However, he didn’t gain the notoriety he has today until 1983, when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). But he didn’t just break down his opponents — Hulk also broke several hearts.

Hulk married his first wife, Linda Claridge, in 1983, concurrent with his rise to fame. But after a bombshell revelation, Linda divorced Hulk, leading him to his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. But after 11 years of marriage, Hulk and Jennifer also divorced. Now, as of their 2023 wedding, Hulk is married again to yoga instructor Sky Daily. But will this marriage last? And why did Hulk get divorced before?

Why did Hulk Hogan get divorced? He and Linda Claridge divorced because of cheating and abuse allegations.

News about Hulk’s decaying love life started circulating in 2007 after a friend of his daughter, Brooke, shared that they had an affair. Christine Plante, then 33 years old, told the National Enquirer that they had an illicit affair while Hulk was filming his television show, Hogan Knows Best, with his family. The bombshell rocked the whole Hogan family, ending Hulk and Linda’s relationship, and subsequently, Christine’s friendship with Brooke.

Linda filed for divorce in November 2007, which Hulk found out about via a phone interview with a St. Petersburg Times reporter who asked about his pending divorce. "I'm kind of shocked,” he said at the time. “You caught me off-guard. My wife has been in California for about three weeks. ... Holy smokes. Wow, you just knocked the bottom out of me. ... I just pulled over to the side of the road for five minutes to find out what was going on here."

However, their marriage was already falling apart by the time Christine spoke about the affair (which Hulk has never admitted to). Hulk wrote in his 2009 autobiography that Linda suspected affairs whenever Hulk became friends with other women. "There were plenty of times when Linda would lose it, but no one wanted to see that kind of ugliness on TV,” he once said (via Wrestling Inc).

Hulk Hogan and his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, divorced in 2021.

Hulk and Jennifer were married for 11 years before they split in 2021, as revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ. However, the public didn’t find out about Hulk and Jennifer’s divorce until the following year, when Hulk hard-launched his new girlfriend (and now wife) Sky Daily.

While the documents didn’t list a reason for the divorce, they were signed on the same day with several terms laid out, suggesting the divorce was amicable and well-planned. Hulk was to give Jennifer a car within 45 days of the divorce in addition to a one-time lump sum of money (as opposed to alimony). She was also able to keep their Palm Isle, Fla. property while Hulk kept his Clearwater mansion.