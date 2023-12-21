Home > Entertainment Hulk Hogan's Religion Is a Big Part of His Life — "The Main Event Theme" Hulk Hogan was baptized at age 70. He has opened up about his religion. What does God mean to the WWE star? Read on for all the details. By Melissa Willets Dec. 21 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Perhaps the most famous World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star of all time, Hulk Hogan, may seem tough as can be on the outside, but inside, it appears that the muscle-bound icon is nothing but a soft and gooey lover of, well, love, as well as "surrender" and "service" of the Lord.

Read on to find out how religion has become a very important part of his life again, and how he and his wife recently reaffirmed their faith. He shared all the details.

Source: Getty Images

What has Hulk Hogan said about his religion?

Hulk posts photos and videos showing off workouts to his social media accounts, but he also took to Instagram on more than one occasion to talk about his commitment to Christianity.

The wrestler professed in an April 2023 post, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 years old. The training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game, but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior. And so it is, even now, brother, AMEN!”

While we don't know exactly what prompted Hulk to recommit himself to Christ, the reality star and his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, were baptized in a Florida church just before Christmas 2023.

Hulk Hogan posted about his baptism, which comes at an interesting point in his life.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!" the wrestler captioned photos and video footage from his and Sky's baptism at Indian Rocks Baptist Church.

The New York Post reports that the couple was married at the same church in September. The baptism comes on the heels of the WWE alum's son Nick being arrested in Clearwater, Fla. for DUI, which was also reported on by the Post.

Sadly, this wasn't the first time that Nick had a brush with the law. He was involved in a horrible car accident in 2007 that left his friend John Graziano with a severe brain injury.

