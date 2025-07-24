Distractify
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Hulk Hogan Is Dead at 71 — Here's What We Know

Hulk Hogan was a complicated man, brother.

Hulk Hogan
Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, one day after he posted to Instagram about his Real American Beer. Less than two weeks ago, the wrestler's wife shared an update to her Instagram Stories that suggested things were just fine, per Penn Live.

When asked if Hulk, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is in a coma, Sky Daily said no. "His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage," she wrote in text over a photo of the couple. "None of those rumors are true." These rumors started after Hulk's former friend, radio shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge, said his ex-pal was suffering from heart failure. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

We do not know Hulk's cause of death at this time but according to TMZ, an ambulance was called to his home in Clearwater, Fla. in the early morning hours of July 24, 2025. The operators cited the reason as "cardiac arrest." He was in the process of recovering from a "major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process," wrote Sky in her Instagram Story.

She went on to say that the last six weeks had been difficult, "not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery." Sky added that she and her husband had been in and out of the hospital to support his recovery. "He’s healing and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience."

When it came to turning wrestling into entertainment, Hulk Hogan was a trailblazer. He brought a level of theater to the sport that was unmatched at the time. From Hulkamania to his heel turn as Hollywood Hulk Hogan, no one tore up a shirt or the ring better. He won multiple world championships in both the WWF/WWE as well as the WCW, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. Outside of wrestling, Hulk acted and did voiceover work.

Hulk Hogan's career was also marked by various scandals. From lying about his steroid use to his allegations of abuse from his daughter, Hulk was often at the center of controversy. One of the most notable moments in the news came when Gawker Media published a sex tape featuring Hulk and his friend's wife. The wrestler later sued Gawker and won, which led to its bankruptcy and closure.

