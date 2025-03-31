Brooke Hogan Claims She Was Abused by Her Parents — Inside the Allegations “Up until adulthood, I’ve received berating and vile text messages, verbal, public reamings with unbelievably hurtful words said to me that cannot be forgotten.” By Danielle Jennings Published March 31 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Messy celebrity family drama in Hollywood is a tale as old as time, and with it comes varying degrees of intensity. The latest famous family to be at the center of controversy are the Hogans, specifically Brooke Hogan and her mother Linda Hogan, who have hurled major allegations against each other recently.

Brooke grew up in front of millions courtesy of her family’s popular VH1 reality show, Hogan Knows Best, but after a short-lived music career and a few acting roles, she retreated from the spotlight to start her own design firm. In March 2025, she once again was featured in the headlines after she made allegations of abuse against her famous parents.

Source: Mega

Brooke Hogan made allegations of abuse against her parents, Linda and Hulk Hogan.

Brooke brought claims of abuse against her parents, courtesy of a post on Instagram on Friday, March 28. The post was apparently prompted by Linda's complaints that Brooke had gone "no contact" with her parents.

Per People, Linda said that Brooke has completely distanced herself from her family and that she hasn’t seen her daughter in eight years. She also said she has never met Brooke’s husband, Steven Olesky, and has not seen her twin grandchildren born in January. Brooke and Steven welcomed twins, Oliver and Molly, on Jan. 15, 2025. The couple got married in a secret wedding in June 2022, but she didn’t confirm the marriage until New Year’s Day 2024.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Brooke explained why she has no contact with her parents, writing, “This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.” Her post got even more shocking when she alleged that she suffered mental, verbal, and physical abuse growing up. "I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood," Brooke’s post read. “Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes.”

“Up until adulthood, I’ve received berating and vile text messages, verbal, public reamings with unbelievably hurtful words said to me that cannot be forgotten,” Brooke continued without specifically naming which parent she was referring to.

She also indirectly mentioned Hulk’s racist 2015 scandal in which he was heard saying the N-word. Brooke initially stood by him at the time but said in her Instagram post that she was “misinformed, manipulated and lied to.”

Linda responded to Brooke’s post with one of her own.

Although Brooke never named which parent she said abused her, Linda came out defending herself against the claims a few hours later on Facebook. "I think I spanked Brooke once yeah I called her a couple of names, by no means ever treated her the way she’s painting it," Linda wrote. "They had cell phones. She could’ve posted horrible things about me back when all of this was supposedly happening, but nothing, she didn’t because nothing was happening."

Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad ..going out .. spewing lies to... Posted by Linda Hogan on Friday, March 28, 2025

Linda also labeled Brooke as “a narcissist just like her dad” and alleged that Brooke was once “so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip.” Linda then threatened legal action against Brooke. "I’m not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations," she wrote. "I’ll do that in court if she keeps it up."