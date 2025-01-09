Whatever Happened to Brooke Hogan? Well, She’s Married and Runs Her Own Business "I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 9 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is now going by a different name, and, well, that's because she's married. Fans might remember Brooke Hogan, now Brooke Oleksy, from the hit reality show Hogan Knows Best, which ran from 2005 to 2007 and chronicled the lives of her family, including her dad, mom Linda Hogan (Hulk’s ex-wife), and brother Nick Hogan. She also starred in the spinoff, Brooke Knows Best, which debuted in 2008 and ran for two seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

While Nick recently faced legal issues, receiving a 12-month probation sentence for a DUI in June 2024, and Hulk was greeted with boos at the Netflix premiere of Raw on Jan. 6, 2025, Brooke seems to be thriving. Here’s what she’s been up to, including details on her career and husband.

What happened to Brooke Hogan? She's now married to Steven Oleksy.

In January 2024, Brooke Hogan shared a few rare photos of her husband after word got out that she had tied the knot. Brooke is married to Steven Oleksy, the founder of ESE Hockey, formerly known as the Eastside Elite Hockey League, which he started in 2008. What began as a men’s summer league for elite-level players has since evolved into ESE Hockey (as of 2019), with divisions including Pro, Elite, High School, and Women’s, according to the company’s website.

Article continues below advertisement

Steven, a college baseball player turned pro hockey player, is also a 2016 Stanley Cup champion. He played in the NHL with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, per his Instagram bio.

Brooke and Steven married in June 2022 but managed to keep their relationship private until late 2023, when the news began to spread. In her January 2024 Instagram post, Brooke confirmed their marriage, writing, "A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you’ll ever meet. I’m really lucky. God did me a solid on this one."

Article continues below advertisement

What is Brooke Hogan doing now?

These days, Brooke Hogan is focused on her singing career and her passion for interior design. In February 2024, she celebrated the release of her single "Boomerang," now available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her music, Brooke runs her interior design company, BB Designs By Brooke, which specializes in personalized designs for residential homes. She works alongside Ashley Menedez Kora, who serves as the head of projects for the firm. When she’s not immersed in her business and music, Brooke often travels and enjoys married life.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Brooke Hogan still talk to her family?

Brooke has made it clear she’s keeping her distance from her family, especially her dad, Hulk. She skipped his third wedding to yoga instructor Sky Daily in September 2023, explaining that the shifting dynamics within her family and how everything has played out publicly influenced her decision.

Article continues below advertisement

With so much speculation about why she skipped her father’s wedding, Brooke set the record straight on Instagram, writing, "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values."