Hulk Hogan Was Met With Boos During His Entrance on 'RAW's Netflix Debut Hulk Hogan has made his political beliefs pretty clear. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 7 2025, 7:43 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's not uncommon for the crowds at different WWE events to have visceral reactions to certain wrestlers when they make their entrances. But when Hulk Hogan was booed upon his arrival at the Monday Night RAW debut on Netflix, it was a bit surprising. As some fans pointed out on social media, if it was because of his political views alone, that wouldn't make sense, given the fact that the Undertaker wasn't ever booed for his political affiliation.

So, why was Hulk Hogan booed on RAW? Although his serious wrestling days are behind him, Hogan is one of those wrestling entertainers who hasn't ever really gone away. Whether he arrives to rile up an audience or show support for a new "heel," Hogan is still part of WWE in some ways. But what was up with the boos, exactly?

Source: Getty

Why did Hulk Hogan get booed at 'Monday Night RAW'?

During the 2024 presidential race, Hogan made his support for candidate Donald Trump known. He even showed up at the Republican National Convention as one of the celebrity speakers. But his mere political affiliation may not be why the audience booed him on RAW. According to some users on Instagram, fans aren't wild about Hogan for a number of reasons that go beyond his political beliefs.

"I think the difference is that even tho they both endorsed Trump, [Undertaker] has had a more respectable and dignity filled career," one user commented on a WWE post about Hogan's entrance. "Whereas Hogan has been known to be a bad person throughout his time in WWE."

Politics aside, Hogan's own mouth likely caused the general feeling about him among WWE fans. He used the n-word in leaked sex tape and he even once admitted to being somewhat racist. He has also used homophobic slurs in the past. It seems likely that his tendency to say whatever he wants without thinking of any backlash or consequences caused the boos this time around.

Some WWE fans weren't surprised that Hulk Hogan was booed.

Monday Night RAW's first live show on Netflix took place in Los Angeles. And, according to some fans on X (formerly Twitter), Los Angeles did not care for Hogan and wasn't expected to, given his past. "I got to be in attendance for #WWE #RAW on #Netflix and it started with a bang but the thing most folks will remember is Hulk Hogan being booed out of L.A.," one user tweeted. "Loudest boos I've ever heard."

Bro I’m crying at the fact hogan is trying to glaze the crowd and their just booing him #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/yRYBujmcBp — Wrestlingifs Enjoyer | Rollins wins the WHC today (@SethRollinsson) January 7, 2025