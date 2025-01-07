Travis Scott Writes New Theme Song for WWE’s Monday Night RAW to Kick off 2025 "Will he wrestle, too?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 6 2025, 9:02 p.m. ET Source: Netflix / WWE

One of the bigger media partnerships that's gained attention from not just fans of squared circle action, but those who keep their finger on the pulse of entertainment news is that Netflix is the WWE's new home. Suppose you're a subscriber to the popular streaming app. In that case, you may have noticed advertisements for the live professional wrestling program, which airs Monday Night RAW on Netflix on January 6 at 8pm EST. But not only does the WWE have a new network in 2025, it has a new theme song, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Scott's behind 2025's new WWE 'Monday Night RAW' theme song.

Triple H, the current Chief Content Officer of the WWE made the announcement during ComplexCon on Sunday, November 17 after coming up on stage with Scott. If you're wondering just what Travis Scott has to do with wrestling, there's at least some evidence that he's been a longtime fan of the sport.

In 2017, Scott launched his own record label (but some would argue it's technically a "brand" that manages artists): Cactus Jack. And suppose you're a fan of professional wrestling, including hardcore matches involving a variety of weapons and extreme rules. In that case, that name will ring a bell so loud even Quasimodo would hear it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @beltzrecords

The moniker is most closely associated with one of the characters that popular professional wrestling legend Mick Foley adopted (along with Dude Love and Mankind). When Triple H was on stage with Travis at ComplexCon, he also presented Travis with the Hardcore championship belt, who accepted it.

Article continues below advertisement

"When's the first time I put this to the test?" Travis asked The Game after receiving the distinction. According to Forbes, Travis is expected to appear at Netflix's inaugural WWE showcase. Presumably, he will kick off the evening with a live performance of the new WWE theme song.

Seeing as how he asked when he can put the hardcore championship belt "to the test," and Triple H responded that it would happen on January 6, 2025, live at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., don't be surprised if you see La Flame chop it up with other professional wrestlers.

Article continues below advertisement

When we say WWE goes big, we mean it. The first #WWERaw of the @netflix Era will be at the @IntuitDome in Los Angeles on January 6th, and @trvisXX will be there live and in person.



The countdown is on… pic.twitter.com/9Md7y3WKTI — Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2024 Source: X | @TripleH

There are only two rules involved in a WWE "Hardcore" match — and it's that victory is attained when one wrestler can either pin the opposition for a three count. Additionally, if they score a submission on their opponent, who taps, they can also emerge victorious.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time a popular musician was able to secure a WWE title belt as part of their promotional work with the pro-wrestling organization. In 2021, Bad Bunny became the 24/7 champion. The 24/7 belt is a title wrestlers can get anytime, anywhere. All the have to do is pin the current title holder — any time, any place, as long as there is a ref present to make the 3 count and declare the victory — the belt is yours.

The Latin trap artist ended up taking advantage of an opportune situation which allowed him to pin a recently crowned 24/7 champion who was knocked unconscious. As a result, he ended the 24/7 champion. However, his involvement with the WWE was more prolonged than a singular appearance, and a singular, fortuitous moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunny even had a "San Juan Street Fight" match against Damian Priest which involved a shopping cart full of weapons utilized in the contest. Moreover, Bunny appeared fully committed to the match and it's clear he took whatever training he received for the show seriously. That's because the match saw him pull off a series of high flying moves — including jumping off the top rope to splash down onto priest.