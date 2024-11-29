Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Does WWE Star Bronson Reed Belong to the Same Samoan Family Tree as The Rock? And what about Roman Reigns? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 29 2024, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Suppose you're familiar with the world of professional wrestling. In that case, you're well aware of the long, storied tradition of numerous Samoan athletes/entertainers that helped to not only pioneer the industry but laid the groundwork for some of its most influential and world-renowned stars today. In fact, many Samoan WWE stars can trace their lineage back to former entertainers of yesteryear, and some current Samoan stars are related to one another. But is that the case with Bronson Reed and The Rock?

Is Bronson Reed related to The Rock?

Bronson Reed is indeed of Samoan heritage, but he doesn't share any familial ties with "The People's Champion" aka the purveyor of the People's Elbow/Eyebrow. Screen Rant delved into Bronson's heritage and why this distinction may play a part in a long-running WWE storyline.

If you're unfamiliar with "The Bloodline" chronicles, this recap does a good job of explaining what it's all about. The crux of this storyline was formulated in July of 2021, when Roman Reigns (who is also not directly related to The Rock, but his family has been very close with the actor's for a long time) feuded with the Usos.

The Bloodline became the official name of the stable of villains that includes Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa, along with Jacob Fatu. The group's roots date back even further than that, however, as Jacob Fatu's father and Solo Sikoa's uncle Tama joined forces with Haku (the father of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) — they were known as The Islanders.

Super stomp from Seth Rollins leaves Bronson Reed bloodied #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/aAfzZoATRh — Bay Area Super fans (@ScumbagPolite) November 2, 2024 Source: X | @ScumbagPolite

Bronson is of Samoan Australian descent, but he's not part of the same Anoa'i family as the bloodline. So why is this pertinent as part of the Bloodline's continued narrative in the WWE? That dates back to the distinction of "Tribal Chief."

A massive point of contention between Reigns and Solo Sikoa was the preservation of the Anoa'i family legacy. This means adhering to strict principles and, presumably, carefully selecting members who are of the Anoa'i heritage.

Bitch ass Kringle. Ima hit you with a TSUNAMI and take your sack full of presents. https://t.co/mPecfrT3wj — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) November 20, 2024 Source: X | @BRONSONISHERE

Sikoa's character, as written, is more concerned with attempting to recruit the most formidable superstars in the WWE's stable. Screen Rant points out that due to Bronson's lack of a direct connection to the Anoa'i highlights his continued "distortion" of The Bloodline's original mission.

Sikoa ultimately enlisted someone who technically isn't a member of the family, but rather someone who is powerful and can help further his own machinations in the WWE. So upholding familial legacies and traditions isn't what Sikoa's about — he just wants a stable of bad dudes to help him carry out his plans and wreak havoc on his foes in the WWE's roster.

We have Oba Femi.

We have Bronson Reed.

We have Jacob Fatu.

We have Bron Breakker.



We have been past the need for Brock Lesnar. Them boys have the insanity department on lock. pic.twitter.com/6AblTOLYt3 — The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) October 16, 2024 Source: X | @bgwpod

Fans seem to like Bronson Reed.

WWE viewers have posted some of their favorite moments of Bronson Reed online, and it's hard not to see why folks appreciate him, even if there are some who say they have a difficult time viewing him as a heel. However, watching him throw a fan at Braun Strowman during a match, it's hard to deny this is a pretty high-caliber heel move to pull off.

THIS MAN BRONSON REED THREW A FAN AT BRAUN STROWMAN 🤯



WTF IS GOING ON??????



WRESTLING IS WILD 😭#WWERaw



pic.twitter.com/fgleljvHQU — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) September 17, 2024 Source: X | @EliteClubS0B