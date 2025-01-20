Brooke Hogan Welcomes Twins: Everything We Know About Her New Journey as a Mom Brooke Hogan and husband Steven Oleksy are proud parents of twins! Get the scoop on their twins, Oliver and Molly. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 20 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, has been in the public eye for years. From her music career to her reality TV days on Hogan Knows Best, fans have followed her journey closely.

Fans now get to see another side of her, her role as a mother. Brooke Hogan’s kids, twins Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, have added a heartwarming layer to the Hogan family legacy. Their arrival has given fans a glimpse into Brooke’s life beyond the spotlight, as she embraces the joys and challenges of motherhood.

Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy’s kids: Meet Oliver and Molly.

On Jan. 15, 2025, Brooke and Steven Oleksy welcomed fraternal twins: a son, Oliver Andrew Oleksy, and a daughter, Molly Gene Oleksy. The couple shared their happiness on Instagram, with Brooke posting heartwarming photos of their newborns and expressing, "Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good."

Steven also took to Instagram to share their happiness with the world. He posted “Experiences shape how we see the world, but family is the one blessing that can never be replaced or recreated. "God kissed us twice. Welcome to the World."

Brooke and Steven's journey to parenthood started with their blossoming relationship.

Brooke and Steven's relationship has been centered on privacy. TMZ reported in December of 2023 that the pair secretly tied the knot in June 2022. But they kept their marriage under wraps until January 2024, when Brooke shared a glimpse into their union on social media. AS TMZ noted, the couple were the only ones in attendance at the wedding ceremony but later celebrated with family.

Their journey from a private wedding to welcoming twins showcases their desire to cherish life's special moments away from the public eye. Steven posted his desire for privacy on social media. He posted on X, after the news of their marriage got out, “I value privacy on a deep level, but I guess some secrets are just too amazing to hide forever. Somehow the news got out, so I just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support. Especially the journalists who chose positivity and kindness.”

👀I value privacy on a deep level, but I guess some secrets are just too amazing to hide forever. Somehow the news got out, so I just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support. Especially the journalists who chose positivity and kindness.🙏❤️ @mizzhogan pic.twitter.com/jKbw6TiyoR — Steven Oleksy (@StevenOleksy) January 2, 2024 Source: X/@StevenOleksy

Brooke posted about their marriage on her Instagram account as well. She wrote, "A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest bada-- you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one." She continued, "Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy."