Hey Hulkamaniacs, Check out Hulk Hogan's Impressive Net Worth — Yeah, Brother!

If we asked you to name a wild fact about Hulk Hogan, what comes to mind? For us, it's something that happens in the 1993 movie Mr. Nanny. Hulk plays the titular nanny who is called upon to be a bodyguard for a couple of obnoxious kids. The opening sequence is somewhat predictable and features the Hulkster riding a motorcycle into town. At some point he cruises by a body of water and in the background, we witness a man fully throwing a dog into the water. It's bonkers.

That's not even the craziest thing Hulk was ever involved in. Could anyone possibly forget the fact that he forced Gawker Media into bankruptcy? That sounds like something out of a WWE storyline. Speaking of wrestling, that's obviously how most people were introduced to Terry Gene Bollea, the man we all know as Hulk Hogan. With a career as impressive and storied as his, Hulk's net worth has to be off the charts. Let's get into it, brother!

Hulk Hogan's net worth is enough to buy infinite ringside seats!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hulk Hogan the person and the brand is valued at $25 million. If that seems a little light for the man who has been a professional wrestler since the mid-1970s, it's probably due to the fact that he is a divorcé. He and ex-wife Linda Hogan split in 2007 and settled their cantankerous divorce two years later, per SLAM! sports. Before they split, Hulk told the outlet he and his family probably spent "hundreds of millions" maintaining their lavish lifestyle.

Hulk Hogan Retired professional wrestler Net worth: $25 million Hulk Hogan is a former professional wrestler who rose to fame with the WWF. He was one of the first wrestlers to gain a huge following, which resulted in a long-lasting brand. Birth date: Aug. 11, 1953 Birthplace: Augusta, Ga. Birth name: Terry Gene Bollea Father: Pietro "Peter" Bollea Mother: Ruth V. (née Moody) Marriages: Linda Claridge​​ (m. 1983; div. 2009)​, Jennifer McDaniel​​ (m. 2010; div. 2021)​, Sky Daily ​​(m. 2023) Children: Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan with Linda Claridge

Other than his impressive wrestling career, which suffered its fair share of controversy, Hulk made a ton of money off of wrestling merchandise. There is a plethora of Hulk Hogan merchandise on the WWE's website. From costumes to collectibles to t-shirts and vests, you can get anything with Hollywood Hogan's likeness or name on it. If you're wondering about a Funko Pop, wonder no more! It's there.