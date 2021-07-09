Brooke Hogan Reveals She's Planning to Release New (and Old) Music (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jul. 9 2021, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
While starring in the popular mid-2000s reality show Hogan Knows Best and the spin-off series Brooke Knows Best, Hulk Hogan's (real name Terry Bollea) daughter Brooke Hogan worked toward her dream of becoming a pop star.
After releasing hits such as "About Us" and "Everything to Me," Brooke took a break from music following her sophomore album "The Redemption" amid ongoing family drama.
But, Brooke hasn't hung up the microphone just yet.
The 33-year-old moved to Nashville and has been writing country songs and building her interior design business BB Designs by Brooke.
Distractify spoke exclusively with the former reality star, who shut down reports that she's "going country" and revealed what's next for her music career.
Brooke Hogan reveals that she's releasing new (and old) music!
While filming Hogan Knows Best, Brooke was signed with the late record producer Lou Pearlman, who died in 2016 while serving a 25-year sentence for a $300 million Ponzi scheme.
"When Lou went to jail … everything got seized and auctioned off," Brooke, who was in the middle of recording her album at the time, told us.
Now, more than 15 years later, the singer is working on tracking down the producers who helped craft that album to get copies of the songs that she recorded.
"I’m tracking down all of these old hard drives and producers and getting all the rights and stuff and I’m going to release 'This Voice,' and then I’m going to go back from the 'About Us' album and take some of the people's favorite songs and redo them so that they sound either like Billie Eilish or Dua Lipa, do some remixes on some stuff," she told Distractify.
But that's not all! Brooke is also working on releasing some country singles that she wrote while living in Nashville. However, Brooke told us that she's not "going country."
Brooke Hogan is not "going country" and says it "sucks being boxed in music."
While chatting with Brooke, the businesswoman told us that Los Angeles is totally not her scene. A friend recommended she move to Nashville, where she dove into the process of writing music.
"I always wrote songs but it was the first time I dove into the art of writing songs," she said. She added, "It kind of sucks being boxed in music because people go, 'You're going country' ... You get influenced a little being here."
Brooke noted that her voice ended up on a lot of demos because she was the female writer in the room. "[I didn't know] it was gonna confuse the hell out of people," she laughed. "I can write more than pop."
But, like Taylor Swift and many recent artists, she doesn't want to be labeled as just one thing and is planning to release the country songs she wrote while living in Nashville.
Additionally, Brooke recorded a "ton of new [pop] songs" that she plans to release.
"It’s going to be like throwback old release, best of and remixes, and all the new stuff," she told us. "It’s going to be me going back to that more pop-urban lane." She added, "I’m pretty excited about that."