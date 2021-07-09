Brooke Hogan Reveals She's Planning to Release New (and Old) Music (EXCLUSIVE)

While starring in the popular mid-2000s reality show Hogan Knows Best and the spin-off series Brooke Knows Best, Hulk Hogan's (real name Terry Bollea) daughter Brooke Hogan worked toward her dream of becoming a pop star.

After releasing hits such as "About Us" and "Everything to Me," Brooke took a break from music following her sophomore album "The Redemption" amid ongoing family drama.