Vince and Linda McMahon Have Been Married Since 1966

Vince McMahon and Linda Edwards were married in 1966 and they have two children together: Shane and Stephanie. Vince is all about having his family a part of his business as well. Shane, Stephanie, and Linda have all been featured prominently in various WWE storylines, with the four of them sometimes either feuding with one another or plotting together for some nefarious pro-wrestling purposes.

Linda McMahon played a major part in establishing the WWE as the premiere professional wrestling brand during her time as CEO and a part-time performer. She also heavily campaigned as a conservative candidate for a Senate seat in Connecticut from September 16, 2009, until November 4, 2010, but ultimately lost to Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

She'd run again in 2012 but would lose to Chris Murphy.

Her campaign slogan was one that would seem like a familiar talking point, as a similar notion was often used by Donald Trump which helped him secure the 2016 presidential election: "A businesswoman, not a politician, for Connecticut."

This makes sense as Linda would go on to become an official for the Trump administration. She'd also go on to serve as the 25th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019.