Home > Television > Reality TV Linda Hogan Still Has a Sizable Net Worth Thanks to Her Reality TV Exploits Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda may be best known for the man she used to be married to, but many want to know what the reality star's net worth is. By Joseph Allen Feb. 2 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Hulk Hogan is one of the more famous wrestlers in the history of the sport, and that naturally means that many people have an interest in his family as well. In January of 2024, the news broke that Hulk's son, Nick, had been arrested for a DUI. Hulk showed up for his son, which led many to want to learn more about Hulk's family as a whole, and about his ex-wife Linda in particular.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda is likely best known from the years she spent starring in Hogan Knows Best alongside her ex-husband from 2005 to 2007. Although she is not as famous as she once was, Linda still has a pretty impressive net worth.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Linda Hogan's net worth?

Thanks to her role on the reality series, and Hulk's massive wealth, Linda has an estimated net worth of roughly $20 million. While it's less than Hulk's $25-30 million net worth, it's still a pretty impressive sum and one that suggests what she's been able to accomplish even since her divorce from Hulk 15 years ago. She's also become a figure of controversy in recent years, in large part thanks to her relationship with Charlie Hill, who began dating her when she was 48 and he was just 19.

Linda Hogan Former Reality TV Star Net worth: $20 Million Linda Hogan is best known for her relationship with her ex-husband, professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. The two were married for more than 20 years, and Linda also starred in Hogan Knows Best, a reality show about Hulk's family, which aired from 2005 to 2007. Birthdate: Aug. 24, 1959 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth Name: Linda Marie Claridge Children: Brooke and Nick

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the money she likely gets from her ex-husband, Linda also wrote a book published in 2011 titled Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes. Ultimately, though, it seems that Linda has mostly stayed out of the public eye in the aftermath of her reality show and divorce in 2009. She was arrested in 2012 on a DUI, but in the last decade, she has mostly been away from public view.

It really messes a person up .. but after years there’s still hope .. and you become whole again .. pic.twitter.com/EDnTQtEEaG — Linda Hogan (@LindaHogan) September 30, 2023 Source: Twitter/@LindaHogan

Article continues below advertisement

Linda and Hulk were married for more than 20 years.

Although they have been divorced for 15 years, Linda and Hulk were together for even longer. The two first met at a restaurant in Los Angeles, and they dated for two years long distance, mostly speaking to one another over the telephone. They married in 1983, and Linda first filed for divorce in 2007. The divorce was finalized two years later in 2009.