Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Hulk Hogan Was Caught on Tape Saying Racist Things About His Daughter's Dating Life

Hulk Hogan's racism is a defining part of his legacy.

By

Published July 25 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET

Hulk Hogan speaking at the RNC in 2024.
Source: Mega

Although he's one of the best-known wrestlers in the history of the sport, Hulk Hogan's legacy was complicated during the last decade of his life. Now, following the news of his death at the age of 71, many are looking back at Hulk's life and finding that racism was a defining feature of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Although allegations of racism might seem unfounded, Hulk himself said that he was a racist "to some extent" on tape. Here's what we know about the allegations and where they originated.

Hulk Hogan holding a championship belt in 1994.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Was Hulk Hogan really a racist?

The moment that most crystallized Hulk's racism was a leaked tape from 2015 that was published by Gawker in which he was quoted delivering a racist rant about his fear that his daughter might date Black men.

“I mean, I don’t have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, f--king [n-words],” he says on the tape.

“But then when it comes to nice people and s--t, and whatever. … I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f--k some [n-word], I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall [n-word] worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F--king [n-word]," he continued.

If this were an isolated incident, it would be bad enough, but the famous wrestler used the n-word on other tapes that were included in the leak.

Article continues below advertisement

During a phone call with his son, who was in prison at the time following a horrific car accident, Hulk used the word again and said that he was worried about being reincarnated as a Black person.

“You know that God gave you this vibe and this, this, energy that you and I are going to live forever, bro. … I just hope we don’t come back as a couple, I don’t want to say it, blizz-ack gizz-uys, you know what I’m saying?” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

The racist remarks tarnished Hulk's legacy.

Although there was plenty of evidence prior to this incident that Hulk was not a good guy (he turned on his fellow wrestlers when they tried to unionize in the mid-1980s), these remarks were enough to forever change the way he was viewed within the world of wrestling. Although he was iced out of WWE for a time, he eventually started making appearances at events again.

His most recent appearance was in January of this year, where he was quickly booed all the way out of the arena.

Hulk's reputation was also tarnished by his political opinions. At the 2024 Republican National Convention, he endorsed Donald Trump on stage and then proceeded to rip his shirt off, reminding everyone just how masculine he was.

He eventually sued Gawker over the leaked audio that changed the course of his life, and wiped them off the map completely. Getting his revenge didn't change the end of his story, though. He probably should have just avoided saying the n-word.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Hulk Hogan Is Dead at 71 — Here's What We Know

Hulk Hogan’s Controversial Final Photo? A Weekend With Ron DeSantis

Hulk Hogan Faced Health Challenges and Deathbed Rumors in His Final Months

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.