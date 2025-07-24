Hulk Hogan Faced Health Challenges and Deathbed Rumors in His Final Months Hulk admitted to having "25 surgeries in the last ten years" due to wrestling-related injuries. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 24 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The WWE wouldn't be the entity it is today without the legends who helped Vince McMahon and co. build it from a guilty pleasure (OK, it still kinda is a guilty pleasure) into a corporation that launched the careers of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and . The two used their athletic prowess and charm to become global movie stars, taking a page out of the legendary Hulk Hogan's playbook.

Hulk, born Terry Gene Bollea, was undoubtedly one of the WWE's most successful wrestlers and helped the brand achieve mainstream success early on. His legacy is forever tied to the brand, as many wrestling fans were heartbroken when he died on July 24, 2025 at age 71. While many of the details of Hulk's death weren't immediately shared with the public, he was vocal about how his health had declined in his later years.



Hulk Hogan's health battles explained.

Hulk battled many health issues over the years, many of which stemmed from his time in the ring. In September 2024, the Mr. Nanny star revealed to Jake Paul on Jake's IMPAULSIVE podcast that his wrestling career caused significant physical strains on him as he aged. "I’ve had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years," Hulk explained on the podcast. "10 of them were back surgeries. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders—everything.”

Although many of the wrestler's injuries were due to his athleticism, several fans expressed concerns about his overall health. In June 2025, YouTube influencer and Florida-based radio host Bubba The Love Sponge suggested he was on his deathbed during a stream, telling his subscribers that Hulk was "in the hospital" and that he "might not make it."

Soon after, the wrestler's rep denied the claims in a statement shared with E! News, telling fans there was "no reason to panic" and that he was recovering from neck and back surgery. The rep also confirmed Hulk's surgery was successful. However, that same month, a source reportedly told Us Weekly that his medical issues were cardiac related.

"Hulk had pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago and was doing well afterward," the source said, adding the wrestler was 'recovering.' "It wasn’t a near-death thing."



Hulk Hogan's longtime friend, Jimmy Hart, said Hulk was "doing phenomenal" 2 days before he died.

Hulk's team and loved ones continued keeping his fans updated on his health. On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, his close friend and fellow WWE legend Jimmy Hart took to X (formerly Twitter) and denied that Hulk was on his deathbed.

Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!" — Real Jimmy Hart (@RealJimmyHart) July 22, 2025

"Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal!" Jimmy wrote. "Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!”