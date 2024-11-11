Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Dwayne Johnson Married? Inside His Family Life Dwayne Johnson and his wife share two kids. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 11 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be a demigod on screen, but off-screen, fans often wonder about his real life. Specifically, fans want to know whether Dwayne Johnson is married. Behind the muscle and megawatt smile, who is Dwayne when the cameras stop rolling?

Article continues below advertisement

During a 2024 interview with GQ, one of the many topics he discussed was what matters most to him — his family. Interested in learning more about the man behind the demigod that so many fell in love with? Keep reading as we take a closer look at Dwayne’s personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Dwayne Johnson married? Yes, to a singer and songwriter named Lauren Hashian.

It’s hard to picture Maui from Moana tied down, right? With his swagger, mischievous charm, and habit of singing “you’re welcome” for every good deed, Maui seems like the last guy who’d settle into family life. While Dwayne captured Maui’s giant personality perfectly on screen, the actor was able to find his own happily ever after. Dwayne is married to singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian, a talented and down-to-earth partner who has been by his side for years.

As People confirmed, Dwayne and Lauren’s love story goes way back. They met in 2006 and eventually tied the knot in a picturesque Hawaiian ceremony on Aug. 18, 2019. Their wedding was a private, family-centered event.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview with WJS Magazine, Dwayne revealed he suffered a lot of emotional trauma following his divorce with Dany Garcia in 2008. While he was happy and deeply in love with Lauren, he was hesitant to get married again. His partner Lauren, however, was extremely patient and understanding.

"I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.'" Dwayne shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, has a musical career that’s both impressive and low-key. She’s chosen a life focused on her music and family rather than the Hollywood spotlight. Despite Dwayne’s fame, Lauren keeps their family life balanced, something he deeply appreciates.

Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne Johnson and his wife share two kids.

Together, Dwayne and Lauren share two young daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, who regularly appear on his Instagram—whether they’re helping him with workouts or just adding their own brand of sweetness to his day. It’s clear that behind his larger-than-life career, Dwayne’s family is the real heart of his story.

Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne’s family life stays strong as his career keeps evolving.

Even with a packed schedule, Dwayne’s day-to-day life is more about balancing his Hollywood projects with time at home with Lauren and their daughters, Jasmine and Tiana.

In his GQ interview, Dwayne opened up about what drives him in his career now. As he continues to take on high-profile roles, Dwayne shared that he’s choosing projects that challenge him and give him a chance to connect with audiences on a deeper level. Fans can expect to see him embracing more complex characters and working on projects that highlight his dedication to storytelling without losing that charm he’s known for.

Article continues below advertisement

No matter how many big projects he takes on, he’s made it clear that family remains his top priority. Whether he’s cheering on Jasmine at soccer games or posting sweet moments with Tiana, Dwayne’s commitment to his family life is something he’s determined to always put first.