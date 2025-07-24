Who Are Hulk Hogan's Grandchildren? His Daughter Recently Had Twins The retired wrestler died on July 24, 2025. By Niko Mann Published July 24 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As fans mourn the death of Hulk Hogan, people are learning more about the retired professional wrestler's family. Hulk Hogan — whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea — died on July 24, 2025. He was 71. According to TMZ, the paramedics were called to Hogan's home in Clearwater, Florida, for a reported cardiac arrest. Officials arrived on the scene at approximately 9:51 a.m., and the WWE star was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Reports that the former wrestler was in a coma were denied by his wife, Sky Daily, a few weeks ago, who said that he was recovering from neck surgery. Hogan was divorced from Linda Hogan, with whom he shared two children, Brooke and Nick. The couple divorced after Linda discovered he'd been having an affair with Brooke's best friend, per NBC4NY. He later married Jennifer McDaniel, but they divorced in 2022. He married Sky in 2023. Sadly, it seems that Brooke was estranged from her famous father.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Hulk Hogan's grandchildren?

Hulk Hogan recently became a grandfather to twins. His daughter, Brooke, gave birth to fraternal twins, Oliver and Molly, on Jan. 15, 2025, via a C-section. Brooke is married to former NHL player Steven Oleksy, per Parade.

The proud mama shared pictures of her new family on Instagram on Jan. 18. The photos featured Brooke holding her two bundles of joy as well as another picture with her twins and Steven.

She captioned the post, "So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties. Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy. Born Jan 15, 2025. Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good." Brooke wore a shirt that read, "Mama, EST. 2025," while her husband wore when that read, "Dad, EST 2025."

Brooke also shared an adorable picture of the family on Instagram in June 2025. The photograph was a selfie that featured the family of four lying on a blanket with their heads touching. She captioned the post, "I owe it all to God."

The couple also shared pictures from the twins' birth on Instagram. The photos were shared in May and feature the moment the couple looked at their newborns for the first time.

Brooke captioned the post, "Sensitive content warning. Throwback to the absolute BEST day of my life. I love being a mommy. So grateful to our incredible team of doctors and nurses, my saint of a husband, and our two beautiful babies. God is so good. Hearing those cries for the first time... seeing their little faces... especially Oliver, who came out wide awake like WE were the surprise!"