Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's "Assisted Suicide Pact" Draws Attention After Ozzy's Death Sharon and Ozzy promised to die together, painlessly. By Ivy Griffith Published July 22 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world is a little darker after the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away on July 22, 2025. The news broke amid rumors concerning his health and news that he had chosen to perform his last song with Black Sabbath on stage just weeks prior. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, his children Kelly, Jack, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot Kingsley, his beloved dogs, and scores of adoring fans.

But now that Ozzy has died, many concerned fans are turning their attention to his widow, Sharon. Because rumors circulated a few years ago that she and Ozzy had an "assisted suicide pact" that would see the two of them die together. What does this mean for Sharon's future, and is the rumor true? Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about that rumored "pact" between Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

In 2007, Sharon released a memoir titled Survivor: My Story - The Next Chapter. In it, she told stories of her life, and in amongst the ups and downs, she mentioned that she and Ozzy had a pact to go to an assisted suicide doctor in Switzerland if either of them suffered from dementia, and pass away together. On a 2023 episode of The Osbournes podcast, son Jack asked if the pact was still on.

Sharon laughed, “Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?” Jack responded, "Aren’t we already all suffering?” To which his mother replied, “Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well." She added, "Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya" (excerpts via People).

However, Sharon didn't provide much information on the caveats and addendums as to what would happen if, say, one of them passed before the other. Or if one of their deaths wasn't related to dementia.

But in a 2007 interview with Daily Mirror, Sharon seemed to be quite serious, saying that they had "drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off."

She added, "We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they’ve all agreed to go with it.” Does the pact apply now that Ozzy is gone? It's unclear.

Sharon once attempted suicide, and it brought her back to Ozzy.

However, fans are a little worried. Sharon has shown struggles with her mental health in the past, especially as it pertains to losing Ozzy. They split in 2016 after it was revealed that Ozzy had cheated on her.

Unfortunately, splitting from Ozzy and the pain of his infidelity caused Sharon to spiral, and she attempted to take her own life shortly after finding out about her husband's affairs.

Yet despite the pain of infidelity and the difficulty of Ozzy being diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020, the duo renewed their vows and reaffirmed their commitment to one another and their 40-year marriage.