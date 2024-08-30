Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Fans Are Worried That Sharon Osbourne Has Lost Too Much Weight "Sharon…. I absolutely adore you but…. You cannot afford to burn anymore calories off." By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 30 2024, 8:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @sharonosbourne

Rock star wife and TV personality Sharon Osbourne has fans worried after she was shown looking too thin in a recent video. The Talk alum, 71, has admitted to using Ozempic to lose 42 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the fact that Sharon swore off the drug after it caused her to lose too much weight rapidly, her health is still making headlines. Keep reading to learn about Sharon Osbourne’s health.

Article continues below advertisement

What is going on with Sharon Osbourne’s health?

Fans had a lot to say about Sharon’s health after she posted a video on Instagram. In it, she explained that she was so grateful for the woman who returned her lost wedding ring at an event for soccer team Aston Villa's new store.

Internet sleuths helped Sharon find the woman to thank her personally. She offered a VIP experience for the woman and her family at her husband, Ozzy Osbourne’s, show next year. While the post was touching, most people could only focus on how frail Sharon looked.

Article continues below advertisement

“Omg what’s happened to you Sharon” a fan wrote. “Wow what happened to her???? She looked lovely before with more weight,” another added. A third simply commented, “Unrecognisable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon has already admitted to using Ozempic to lose weight.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sharon said she started taking Ozempic in 2022. Ozempic is an injection medication used to improve blood sugar levels in those with type 2 diabetes. But over the past few years, it has been used by millions — including celebrities — to lose weight. Other celebs who have admitted to using weight loss drugs include Amy Schumer, Oprah Winfrey, and Tracy Morgan.

"I started on Ozempic last December, and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy," she said. "You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous." She said she lost 42 pounds and “can’t afford to lose any more.”

Article continues below advertisement

After a year, she had to stop taking it because it was causing her to lose too much. "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny.”

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, she told Good Morning Britain that she wanted to gain 10 pounds. "I could do with putting on a few pounds, but at this point the way my body is, it's not listening. It's staying where it is." Over the years, she has dealt with weight fluctuations. She appears to be taking these concerns about her weight loss seriously. In a recent Instagram video, she shared that she’s working with a wellness team to “start building back my overall strength and muscle tone post rapid weight loss.”