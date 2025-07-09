Here's a Look at Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's Relationship Timeline Sid popped the question at a very poignant moment in time for the Osbourne family. By Ivy Griffith Updated July 9 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Like all great love stories in life, rock royalty Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's journey together started somewhere. Kelly, daughter of famed metal legend (and Black Sabbath frontman) Ozzy Osbourne, and Sid, DJ for metal superstar group Slipknot, have a sweet love story that stretches back decades.

Amid news that the two are officially engaged and planning to tie the (Slip)knot, here's what we know about their relationship timeline, from where it all started to where it's going.

Source: MEGA

Here's where it all started for Kelly and Sid.

In some ways, Sid and Kelly's love seemed always destined to be. They both belong to the royalty sector of metal music, and likely brushed elbows many times before coming together as a couple, simply due to how enmeshed their lives were from a professional standpoint early on.

They first met in 1999, when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, a music festival launched by Kelly's parents, Ozzy and Sharon (via People). Their initial roots weren't romantic, but they became fast friends.

Kelly and Sid didn't start dating until 2021.

While they were close friends for decades, their love didn't seem to take wings, at least as far as the public knows, until the early 2020s. They may have eventually been destined to fall in love together and build a family, but they stayed friends until it seems like things started getting serious between them sometime in 2021 (per People). Kelly has credited an unnamed boyfriend for helping with her sobriety during this time period, and many have speculated that this is when Sid stepped in and they grew closer.

They celebrated their first Valentine's Day together in 2022.

They celebrated their first public Valentine's Day together in February 2022, with Kelly writing on social media, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson." But soon, two became three.

Kelly and Sid welcomed a son in October 2022.

In May 2022, Kelly announced on Instagram that she and Sidney were expecting a baby. That baby was born Oct. 3, 2022. They welcomed a son they named Sidney, affectionately dubbed "Little Sid."

Kelly's social media is filled with images of herself and Sidney with Little Sid, enjoying life and making the perfect picture of a happy family.

2025: Time to tie the (Slip)knot!

Of course, they weren't quite done with important milestones. In July 2025, Ozzy Ozbourne took to the stage for the last time ever to perform with Black Sabbath as he battles Parkinson's Disease. He first revealed his diagnosis in 2020, and it has progressed to the point where he felt it was time to retire (per TODAY).