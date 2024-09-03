Home > Entertainment > Music What Happened to Sid Wilson? The Slipknot DJ Was Burned in a Scary Accident "I had an explosion in my face." By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 3 2024, 6:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sidthe3rd

In August 2024, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson suffered burns on his body after being involved in accident at his Iowa farm. The musician, who shares a baby with current partner Kelly Osbourne, posted some videos to Instagram after the ordeal, giving fans an update on his condition.

According to what Kelly wrote in an Instagram story, Sid "literally set himself on fire and exploded everything," and she warned folks not to mess around with "burn piles." And as Sid mentioned in one of his own videos, the accident involved a bonfire on his farm.

What happened to Sid Wilson?

In a video from Aug. 23, which is a reposting of an Instagram Live, Sid is in a hospital room, talking to the camera as medical professionals work around him. "Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. But I'm OK. I'm gonna be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms," he says.

"You can see the phone shaking because I'm holding it and I am shaking," he adds. "We're doing some X-rays of my chest right now to make sure I didn't inhale any flames." "You see I'm singed everywhere," he continues. "My eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arm is pretty bad. Both my arms."

He later assures fans, "I'm gonna be all right, you guys. And I don't care what it takes, I will see you on tour." Before the video closes out, he tells the medical professionals around him that "it still stings a lot." They then start to dress his wounds, as Sid tells the camera, "It's gonna be a bit of a journey."

In his next video from Aug. 23, which is also a reposting of an Instagram Live, Sid tells the camera, "Hey y'all, how's it going. Transporting me to another facility; they have a better burn place there. You can see my lips got hit pretty bad. Worst part's my arms. They're gonna shave my head so say goodbye to the long hair. It's going bye-bye. But everyone, I'm OK. I'm OK. Trouper, I'm a trouper. Not exactly, but I'm hanging in there pretty good. ... I'm in good hands."

He mentions that the cause of his injuries was a "bonfire," and that he "got a little whoosh from the fire," he says. He also says of the burn: "It's not from a show, it's from me out working on the farm." He assures his fans he's doing better, and even cracks some jokes about having "real sideburns" now, and "cheap Botox." He admits that he usually knows better, and that people need to be careful "when you're messing with fire." He later adds that "I really love all the support, love all you guys."

On Aug. 24, Sid posted selfie with the caption, "On my way home." In another video the next day, which is again a reposting of an Instagram Live, Sid can be seen shaving his face with the help of his partner Kelly, who gently wipes his face with a towel.

In another Instagram Live repost on Aug. 25, Sid posted a video of Kelly redressing his burns. "She has taken charged," he says. Another video shows Kelly similarly helping him with some more tasks. A few days later, he reposted another Instagram Live, this time back in the hospital, with the caption "Halfway there."

"Face is looking a lot better today," he says into the camera. He then shows the medical staff peeling off his bandages while pouring a solution over it. "Ooooh, that'll wake you up," he jokes of how it feels. "It's more annoying than super painful," he later adds.

