Kelly Osbourne Is Expecting Her First Child With Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson

Kelly took to Instagram on May 12, 2022, to announce that she is pregnant and offered fans a first look at her unborn child by way of a sonogram. She captioned the post, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why.”

Kelly continued, “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma! To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

As of this writing, she has yet to reveal the baby’s gender or due date.