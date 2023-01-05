Mom Alert! Kelly Osbourne Has Welcomed a New Child Into Her Family

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Kelly Osbourne on the reality TV circuit. Fans of retro MTV likely remember the hit series The Osbournes, which showcased the life of Kelly's dad, famed rocker Ozzy Osbourne, and his family.

Now that Kelly’s reality TV days are far behind her, she has become quite the young entrepreneur. Over the years, Kelly has dabbled in the world of acting, modeling, fashion design, and has even found success in the music lane.