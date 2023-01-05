Mom Alert! Kelly Osbourne Has Welcomed a New Child Into Her Family
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Kelly Osbourne on the reality TV circuit. Fans of retro MTV likely remember the hit series The Osbournes, which showcased the life of Kelly's dad, famed rocker Ozzy Osbourne, and his family.
Now that Kelly’s reality TV days are far behind her, she has become quite the young entrepreneur. Over the years, Kelly has dabbled in the world of acting, modeling, fashion design, and has even found success in the music lane.
It appears that Kelly has fully grown up, especially with the news that the 38-year-old added a new addition to her family. So, how many kids does Kelly Osbourne have? Here’s what we know.
Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child together.
Oh, baby! The bun in the oven is definitely out, as Sharon Osbourne revealed the news of a new grandson in the family.
“So great, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, on Britain’s The Talk.
Sharon revealed that Kelly and her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson, welcomed their first child together. Interestingly, Sharon did not share the exact birthdate or name of the little bundle of joy.
However, People reports that Kelly gave birth at the end of 2022.
The news follows Kelly and Sid taking to social media in May 2022 to share that they were expecting a child with Kelly posing with a photo of her sonogram.
Kelly explained her pregnancy as being the reason why she’s been pretty silent in early 2022.
Will Kelly and Sid welcome new children in the future?
In a June 2021 interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Kelly shared her sentiments about wanting children and feeling a bit behind in her journey.
"As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now,” Kelly told Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada, and Willow Smith. “My brother [Jack] has three daughters, and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."
Kelly continued, "I would have been no kind of mother at all," she adds. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."
However, now that Kelly and Sid are currently loving on their newborn, they may explore having more children in the future, when the time is right.
Congratulations Kelly and Sid!