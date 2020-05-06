Kelly Osbourne Is Crushing Hard on This Netflix Star

Since she got her start on the MTV series The Osbournes in 2002, Kelly Osbourne has been a staple on reality TV. Her family, including dad Ozzy Osbourne and mom Sharon Osbourne, became known for their propensity for cursing, their tight knit bond, and their rocker looks.

The show went off the air in 2005, and Kelly has furthered her career by appearing on a slew of other series'. She came in third place on Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars, and she was a critic on Fashion Police.