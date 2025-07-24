Hulk Hogan’s Controversial Final Photo? A Weekend With Ron DeSantis "A real American." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 24 2025, 7:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hulkhogan

Whether you loved him, hated him, or your feelings fell somewhere in between, there’s no denying Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Gene Bollea) was a WWE icon and TV legend many grew up watching. He was a larger-than-life figure you couldn’t really avoid, a constant presence in the lives of millennials and the generations before them. Sadly, Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71, his family confirmed in an Instagram post.

The news came shortly after a TikTok video surfaced showing a neighbor filming paramedics carrying him out of his home on a stretcher. According to TMZ, medical personnel were dispatched following a call about “cardiac arrest.” Amid news of his sudden death, fans are looking back at some of Hogan’s final posts, including a Memorial Day weekend pic with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that definitely raised a few eyebrows. Here’s the context behind it.

One of Hulk Hogan's last photos shared on social media was with Ron DeSantis.

One of the last photos of WWE legend Hulk Hogan before his untimely death on July 24, 2025, shows him with his wife, her kids, and, oh yes, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his family. The photo was taken over Memorial Day weekend at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, Florida, where Hogan was living before he passed.

Being pictured with someone like DeSantis says a lot, especially given the controversy he’s stirred, including his role in launching Alligator Alcatraz, a Florida Everglades facility aimed at housing and deporting undocumented immigrants at record rates. That’s just one of many reasons DeSantis has been criticized. So, for Hulk to have been seen standing with him, well, it definitely raises questions about where Hogan stood politically and ethically, and who he stood with.

Hogan was undeniably a proud American. And while he once said he stayed out of politics because sharing your views as an entertainer can impact your fanbase, the Hall of Famer became more vocal about his support in 2024 and 2025.

In his post with DeSantis, which also tagged his wife Sky, Hogan wrote: “Had an incredible start to Memorial Day weekend hangin’ with Governor Ron DeSantis, his amazing wife Casey, and their great kids! Always an honor to spend time with a true patriot who served this country. Much love to all the brave men and women who’ve sacrificed for our freedom! Let’s never forget what this weekend’s all about, brother!”

To clarify, DeSantis did serve in the U.S. military before entering politics, but that photo isn’t the only one fans are now revisiting. There's another with President Donald Trump and Kid Rock.

Hulk Hogan was a Donald Trump supporter.

If the photo with DeSantis didn’t make it clear, Hogan’s support for the Republican Party was sealed when he and Sky attended the premiere of Trump’s documentary at Mar-a-Lago in October 2024.

