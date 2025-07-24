Hulk Hogan Was Once Suspended from the WWE Hall of Fame "I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs." By Ivy Griffith Published July 24 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There was a time when Terry Bollea was on top of the wrestling world. Or, as most people knew him, Hulk Hogan. He was one of the world's most beloved WWE wrestling stars, and later became a household name when he and his family starred in Hogan Knows Best, a reality series that followed their day-to-day exploits.

However, when he passed away in July 2025, Hulk was embroiled in multiple controversies that tarnished his legacy and changed the way the public perceived him, including a dust-up with the WWE Hall of Fame, after they suspended him for disturbing behavior. But was he removed completely? Here's what we know.

Was Hulk Hogan removed from the WWE Hall of Fame?

The WWE Hall of Fame is meant to highlight the biggest and most influential names in a sport that exists at the intersection between athleticism and entertaining performance. Hulk received his Hall of Fame induction in 2005, according to Fox Sports.

However, things took a dark turn in 2015. An "unauthorized sex tape" was released that included Hulk directing racial slurs, using the n-word, at the boyfriend of his daughter. In the profanity-laden rant, Hulk admitted to being a racist. He was shortly fired from the WWE as a result (via The Guardian.) The WWE also suspended his Hall of Fame status.

Hulk later apologized, saying of the incident, "Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it. This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise" (excerpt via NPR).

He added, "I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs." Men's Journal reports that he was reinstated to the Hall of Fame in 2018, following his apology.

Hulk's legacy was complicated, especially in his later years.

Despite the fact that the Hall of Fame eventually ended their suspension, Hulk's final years were rife with controversy. From using racial slurs to his open and vocal support for President Trump, Hulk divided fans.

Throughout the years, he was also accused of telling many lies, including the lie that he killed Andre the Giant by slamming him too hard in a 1988 match-up. Andre didn't die until 1993, of unrelated causes.

Yet despite his political activism and controversial statements, he had a fan base that endured through his final years. Hulk retired from wrestling in 2012, leaving behind the world he knew so well (via New York Times).

