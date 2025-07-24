Hulk Hogan's MAGA Ties, Explained — Did He Support President Donald Trump? Hogan died on July 24, 2025 at the age of 71. By Niko Mann Published July 24 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 on July 24, and people are wondering if he was a MAGA supporter. The former WWE icon — whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea — died in Clearwater, Fla., according to TMZ, after an ambulance was called to his home regarding a cardiac arrest.

The paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Hulk Hogan was legendary in the world of wrestling, but many people know him from his recent support of a certain politician. Was Hulk Hogan a MAGA supporter? Here's what we know.

Was Hulk Hogan a MAGA supporter?

Yes, Hulk Hogan was a MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporter. Some were surprised by his support of Republican President Donald Trump, as the former WWE star supported President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in the 2008 election. However, things changed in the summer of 2024 after an assassination attempt on the then-former president Trump failed. "When I saw him stand up with that fist in the air and the blood on his face — as a warrior, as a leader — I realized that’s what America needs," he said.

Hogan gave a crowd-pleasing speech at the 2024 RNC endorsing Trump, per Fox News. He ripped off his shirt to reveal he was wearing a "Trump-Vance" T-shirt underneath. "As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics," he said. "But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent. Let Trumpmania run wild, brother! Let Trumpmania rule again! Let Trumpmania make America great again!"

This picture of Donald Trump after being shot at in a botched assassination attempt will go down in the history books.



🙏 pic.twitter.com/7k1zjuhmN9 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) July 13, 2024

"I've been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet," he added. "I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, brother, Donald Trump is the toughest of them all."

"I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero, and I'm proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States," he said.

Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.



Hogan gave an unforgettable appearance at the RNC last year.



He will be deeply missed by millons. pic.twitter.com/b66agsl5qJ — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 24, 2025

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., honored the late WWE star with a post on X. The post included a selfie of himself and the former WWE star together at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The president's son captioned the X post, "R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN," along with several American flag emojis.

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

Trump and Hogan go back a long way. The POTUS was often in attendance at WrestleMania in the 1980s and '90s, and he infamously shaved WWE chairman Vince McMahon's head during the Battle of the Billionaires in 2007. The president reacted to Hogan's death on Truth Social.

President Trump with a beautiful Tribute Truth to Hulk Hogan 😭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jGxig3H8mt — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) July 24, 2025