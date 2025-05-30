Barack Obama No Longer Lives in the White House but He Still Lives in D.C. — Let's Look at His Digs The Obamas just can't get enough of Washington, D.C. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 30 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Sometimes it's nice to think about the eight years that Barack Obama was President of the United States. Obviously, his time as the leader of the free world wasn't without its faults, but it certainly felt a bit calmer and, dare we sa,y cooler as well. Not only would we have a beer with the former president, but we would like to start a book club with him or maybe have a dance party courtesy of one of his annual playlists. Honestly, we'd love to hang with any of the Obamas.

Living in the White House for any length of time must be wild, if only because it has 35 bathrooms and 28 fireplaces. There is a sobering amount of history inside those walls that is undoubtedly felt by all who are lucky enough to reside there. Speaking of which, the Obamas moved out in January 2017. Their younger daughter Sasha was only 15 so they stayed in D.C., but she graduated from high school more than five years ago. Where do Barack and Michelle Obama live now? Details to follow.

Source: Mega

Where do Barack and Michelle Obama live now?

The Obamas are still living in the same home they purchased back in 2017. According to The New York Times, the couple spent $8.1 million on a sprawling mansion in The District's affluent neighborhood of Kalorama, which has "long been home to diplomats, lobbyists, politicians, and the occasional spy." The nine-bedroom home was previously owned by Joe Lockhart, a former press secretary to Bill Clinton.

For those who don't know the layout of Washington, this is mere miles from the White House and less than three miles from where Sasha attended high school at Sidwell Friends School. The Obamas also still have their house in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago, but only stay there while in town. A post in the Chicago Subreddit said it's "not accessible and blocked off with secret service roadblock signs."

Source: Mega

Two secret service agents got into a fight outside of Barack Obama's house.

In May 2025, RealClearPolitics shared a video to X of two female Secret Service agents getting into a fight outside of the Obamas' D.C. house. One officer reportedly called a supervisor to come help before she "whooped this girl's a--." In the grainy video, we can see one person in the middle of two others, attempting to keep the brawling duo apart.