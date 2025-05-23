How Is President Barack Obama Involved in the Diddy Case? Find out How The Two Connected Obama's name came up in the testimony of an ex-Diddy employee during the trial. By Niko Mann Published May 23 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has revealed some surprising facts, including one that involved former President Barack Obama. According to Reuters, Obama's name came up in the trial after a former employee of Diddy's, David James, testified that he saw the Bad Boy Records founder take drugs frequently.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet reported that David worked for Diddy from 2007 to 2009. He testified that he saw Diddy take drugs, including opiates and ecstasy, on numerous occasions. Diddy allegedly took opiates during the daytime and ecstasy in the evening. The former employee admitted to bringing the drugs sometimes, as well as condoms and lubricant for Diddy's freak off parties with his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Cassie testified that she took drugs to numb herself during the freak offs.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

So, how is Obama involved in the Diddy case?

David James testified that he saw Diddy take ecstasy that was shaped like Barack Obama. “There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president’s face,” said the former employee, per The New York Post. After prosecutor Christy Slavik asked Mr. James which former president he was referring to, he replied, "President Obama."

He also testified that Diddy kept between 25 and 30 pill bottles in a Louis Vuitton bag that contained ecstasy, Percocet, Viagra, sperm count pills, and weight loss pills. “Some were Advil, Tylenol,” he said. “He had water pills to help him lose weight. He had Viagra in there. Some pills to help increase his sperm count. He had ecstasy and Percocet in there as well.”

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING: Major bombshell drops in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial as his former assistant claims that Donald Trump's hotels in New York were the alleged sex trafficker's "favorite."



And it gets so much worse...



"Trump International, they knew me very well, they gave me a key! pic.twitter.com/jkklNQFlxf — Americano1 (@America28784947) May 21, 2025

President Donald Trump's name also came up during the Diddy trial.

Obama wasn't the only former president whose name came up during the sex trafficking trial. President Donald Trump's name was also mentioned during Mr. James's testimony. He testified that the Trump International Hotel in New York City was a favorite of Diddy's during freak offs. He said that part of his job was to get the hotel rooms ready for the sex parties, and he'd buy JELL-O, applesauce, Fiji Water, and Ciroc vodka for Diddy to consume during the sex marathons.

Article continues below advertisement

"They knew me very well, they gave me a key," he said of Trump International. He also said that he saw Diddy take drugs “every day.” According to Newsweek, Diddy also kept $10,000 in cash in the bag that held his drugs. Diddy is accused of bringing male prostitutes across state lines to have sex with Cassie while he watched. The alleged freak offs often lasted for several days and were often recorded. Diddy allegedly threatened to release the sex footage to control Cassie.