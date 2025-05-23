Did Will Smith Testify Against Sean "Diddy" Combs During Sex Trafficking Trial? A video claiming Will Smith testified against Diddy appeared on YouTube and received more than 1 million views. By Niko Mann Published May 23 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans want to know if Will Smith testified against Sean "Diddy" Combs after a viral video claimed the actor took the stand and revealed a "disturbing secret." The video appeared on YouTube on May 22 and details Will's "shocking courtroom appearance" at Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

Opening arguments for Diddy's sex trafficking trial began on May 12, and several witnesses have taken the stand to testify against the "Bad Boy Records" founder. His former girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified, as well as rapper Kid Cudi. But did Will Smith testify against Diddy?



Did Will Smith testify against diddy at his trial?

The answer is no, Will did not testify against Diddy at his sex trafficking trial in New York. However, the YouTube page of WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed that he did, and the video has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times after being posted on May 22. The video claimed that the Emancipation actor took the stand and shared a secret he'd hidden for years.

"Gasps filled the courtroom as Will Smith took the stand and revealed a disturbing secret he had kept hidden for years," read a description of the video. "What he claims Diddy did to him left the entire gallery in shock — and may be the most unexpected and personal testimony of the entire trial so far. With emotions running high and tensions boiling over, Will’s confession has triggered a media firestorm and sparked new questions about how deep Diddy’s influence truly goes."

However, the video also included a statement noting that the video was fictional. "Disclaimer: This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims."

Will Smith is gonna take a minute and clarify a few things about his relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. pic.twitter.com/kYncCiGtm2 — E! News (@enews) December 14, 2024

Rumors about Will attending Diddy's infamous "Freak Off" parties prompted the I Am Legend actor to speak on the matter, according to TMZ. Will denied attending Diddy's freak off parties and set the record straight while performing in San Diego last December "The world we're in right now, it's really hard for y'all to discern what's real and what's true," he said. "I been seein' 'all memes and stuff. I see the memes. Some of that stuff is funny, some of it's funny."

"I just wanna say this very clearly," he added. "I don't have s--t to do with Puffy. So you all can stop all them memes ... Stop all of that bulls--t. I ain't been nowhere near no damn ‘freak off.' Listen, I do enough of my own s--t, don't be putting me in other people's bulls--t. I ain't been nowhere near that man, ain't did none of that stupid s--t." "I don't even like baby oil," he joked, referencing the police raid at Diddy's homes in 2024, where large amounts of baby oil were found.