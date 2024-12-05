Does Will Smith's "Evil" Driveway Symbol Have a Dark and Sinister Deeper Meaning?

The modern world, like the ancient one, is full of imagery and symbolism. Whether it's religious iconography like crosses, ankhs, or other recognizable symbols or it's emojis and other internet-specific symbolism, they are everywhere in the modern world.

Symbolism seems to be deeply tied to celebrities, according to some who ascribe evil or ill intent to Hollywood's most powerful people. Will Smith was recently the target of a renewed conspiracy after a video showing a spiral-shaped symbol in the driveway of his home went viral. Here's what we know about the supposed meaning behind the spiral.

Will Smith's "evil" driveway symbol meaning, explained.

According to conspiracies floating around the internet, powerful people in powerful places are doing bad things. In some theories, there is a secret order of powerful people, a cabal of elite, who control the world and who use their power and fame to commit heinous crimes.

On this unique corner of the internet, people believe symbols play a large role in identifying cabal members to one another and signaling brazenly to the world the crimes they commit while using plausible deniability because of the ambiguity of the symbols involved. Case in point: the spiral symbol in Will Smith's driveway. According to these conspiracy theorists, the spiral is an evil icon that indicates the person displaying it belongs to the elite cabal and supports or engages in pedophilia.

There's no indication that it's anything other than a design choice, but a TikTok video from user @realavalouiise made famous for her double appearances on Dr. Phil's show, has recently stirred some controversy. Ava explained that she was invited into Will's home to film a walkthrough, although it never aired because she was high on painkillers after a wisdom tooth removal. Near the end of the video, Ava shared a quick snap she took of a spiral symbol in Will's driveway, and the comments blew up.

One user wrote that the symbol in the driveway has a "devious meaning," with another user replying that it's associated with pedophilia. Another commented, "It's a symbol used by [pedophiles]. It means Will likes little boys!"

What is the fascination with finding "evil" connections to celebrities?

People who find it a shocking leap from design choice to pedophilia are not alone in their surprise. So why is there such a drive for people on the internet to connect celebrities with illicit and horrific activities?

Some people believe that celebrities use hand gestures and symbols to communicate their devotion to something called the Illuminati, which some people believe is the aforementioned secret cabal of powerful people. But the fact that people think it exists doesn't explain why they're so fascinated with connecting celebrities to this alleged secretive organization. BBC's Sophia Smith Galer looked at the phenomenon in 2022.

In her video, David Bramwell, a journalist and author, explained that he thinks people are simply fascinated with the mystery of it all. Celebrities who reference the iconography find it fascinating, and people who look for connections everywhere are equally fascinated by the unknown. The resurgence of the theories occurred in the U.S. in the 1960s after two men intentionally created chaos by sending letters to the press and stirring up fear and intrigue.

